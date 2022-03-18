A juvenile has been found guilty in a case related to the arson that destroyed the Fruita Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in April, 2021, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday
Specific charges and the identity of the individual are not being released because the subject is a juvenile, the District Attorney’s Office said in a press release.
The fire in the church began in the early morning at April 26, 2021, with Lower Valley Fire Protection District personnel responding to the church building, located at 417 E. Ottley Ave. in Fruita, a little after 4 a.m.
The fire destroyed a significant portion of the church building.
Once the building was secured, investigators determined the fire had not been an accident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $10,000 award for helping the investigation.
There were also other leads at the scene.
The arrest of a juvenile in connection with the fire was announced in June.
The investigation was led by the Fruita Police Department and included work from the ATF, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lower Valley Fire Protection District.
“I cannot thank our agency partners enough for their thorough investigation, which led to a successful prosecution,” District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
“This event had a significant impact on our community,” Fruita Police Chief David Krouse said. “We are grateful for the collaboration among our local and federal partners who dedicated an incredible amount of time and resources to the successful investigation of the case and prosecution of the responsible individual.”
“Our close working relationship helped lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for setting this destructive fire,” ATF Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth said.
Another case involving a different juvenile related to the fire is pending, Rubinstein said.