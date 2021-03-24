The juvenile involved in a February shooting will be tried as an adult and has been charged with attempted murder.
Lorenzo Thornton was 17 when he allegedly took part in an assault and attempted robbery on Feb. 23. He has since turned 18. Thornton and Carter Bieber, 18, approached the victim in the case in order to buy drugs, according to the affidavit.
When the two men arrived at an apartment complex on Main Street, video evidence shows them apparently opening fire with handguns as the victim had his back to them, consistent with an ambush attack, according to the affidavit. The victim sought cover and returned fire, hitting both Thornton and Bieber.
Police later located the two men at St. Mary’s Medical Center where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.
In addition to attempted murder, Thornton has been charged with a number of crimes, including first degree assault, aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Man held after car chase
A 28-year-old man was arrested near Fruita after a police chase in which the suspect is said to have driven the wrong direction on Interstate 70, crossed a median and drove on a bike path.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports that they received notice around noon on Tuesday from the Grand County Sheriff in Utah that a white Chevy Tahoe was driving erratically toward Colorado. The driver allegedly did not yield to an attempted traffic stop and briefly drove the wrong way on the interstate before turning north and driving on a bike path, connecting to U.S. Highway 6&50, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as Isaiah Tate, was eventually found attempting to steal another car in the 1300 block of 16 Road. He was arrested without further incident. Police later located and arrested Karina Carbajal, 24, whom they believed to be traveling with Tate.
The Tahoe is believed to have been stolen in Arapahoe County. The case is still under investigation.