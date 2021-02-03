Visitors to local public lands should be prepared to wear masks outside where physical distancing can’t be maintained, but not in cases such as when spread out on trails.
That’s according to details that are emerging about how a new COVID-19 mask order by President Joe Biden applying to federal buildings and lands will be implemented. Biden’s Inauguration Day order says that on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors, “and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures,” as provided in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
While the order left little question about what is required of people inside federal buildings, it was less clear initially how it would apply in cases such as, for example, someone hiking by themselves on a little-traveled trail in Colorado National Monument or on local Bureau of Land Management or Forest Service lands.
The Interior Department provided some clarity on that question Tuesday as it pertains to the National Park Service, which locally manages Colorado National Monument. Interior and the Park Service issued a news release announcing the implementation of a mask requirement by the National Park Service for “employees, visitors, partners and contractors” in support of Biden’s order and to protect park visitors and employees.
Besides masks now having to be worn in all Park Service buildings and facilities, they also are required on all lands managed by the agency “when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes. Additional public health measures are in place across the service, from capacity limits to one-way trails, or even temporary closures in response to local conditions,” the Park Service said in its release.
Visitors to area BLM-managed lands can expect a similar approach when it comes to masks.
“I know locally, basically, if you can’t keep to social distancing is when we’re going to require masks” outside, said local BLM spokesman Eric Coulter.
He said an example might be a gathering at a trail head if it’s crowded, before heading out on the trail.
A mask “is not going to be required like in remote areas of public lands,” Coulter said.
He said he thinks the BLM’s focus locally when it comes to the mask order is more on requiring masks for people inside BLM buildings.
Coulter added, “For the most part what we’ve seen on public lands is people do a good job at social distancing so it hasn’t been an issue.”
The Forest Service likewise is taking social distancing into account when it comes to how Biden’s mask order applies outside. The agency said in response to a Daily Sentinel inquiry, “All employees and guests visiting Forest Service facilities are now required to wear a face mask and maintain physical distance. Masks are also required on all national forest and grasslands when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”
Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in the Park Service release that it will continue to evaluate operations and make modifications to visitor services as needed. Visitors should check individual park websites before trips.
“Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources, and uphold this (mask) requirement,” the Park Service news release said