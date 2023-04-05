In preliminary voting Tuesday, Scott Beilfuss, Cody Kennedy and Jason Nguyen were on track to be Grand Junction’s newest City Council members.
Jason Nguyen didn’t immediately throw his hat into the Grand Junction City Council race earlier this winter.
After he was asked if he would consider running, he may have been a little reluctant, but after Tuesday night’s early results, it appears Nguyen has secured a spot on the seven-member board as the District B representative.
Nguyen and Cody Kennedy in District A had large leads after the first results were announced at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the third contested race, Scott Beilfuss had a 500-plus vote lead over Diane Schwenke for the at-large seat.
Nguyen, who mingled and celebrated at Ramblebine Brewing Company, talked to supporters about the campaign and what is next. He was a big supporter of the Grand Junction Recreation Center issue and was thrilled that it appears to have passed.
“I think those types of investments that we can make as a city can make our trajectory and moving the city in the direction that I think we should be moving,” he said. “Making those long-term investments that improve outcomes for kid, to give people ways outlets for public health and access to community, I think are super important.”
He smiled when asked if he knows what to expect.
“I think I know what I got myself in to, but I don’t think I knew what the campaign was going to entail. That was a lot more work than I thought it would be,” he said.
Nguyen led Michael Deuel and Greg Haitz in the race to replace Phil Pe’a, who is not running for reelection. Nguyen received 7,014 votes to 3,928 for Haitz and 651 for Deuel in the first round of results.
Kennedy had a substantial lead in the race to serve the final two years of Rick Taggart’s term in District A over Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly by nearly 5,000 votes, collecting 7,106 compared to 2,304 for Weckerly and 2,270 for Porta.
Taggart left his seat after he was elected to the House District 55 seat in November.
Kennedy, a former Grand Junction police detective turned real estate investor, touted his law enforcement and business experience during the campaign.
“Having good relations with police and fire has helped a lot,” Kennedy said. “In the last two weeks, as I knocked on doors, people would answer, recognize me and tell me they’ve already voted for me. I feel like I’ve really been out there, and I think I have a broad appeal because I embrace the nonpartisan side of this. I’m crossing party lines and people like that, so I’m really optimistic.”
Weckerly, who currently serves on Grand Junction’s planning commission, donated $17,000 to her own campaign, said during the race she has an understanding of land planning issues.
“I’m very, very proud of what I did. I think I did as well as I absolutely could have, for sure,” Weckerly said before results were released Tuesday. “Mine was a tough race. All three candidates were really strong. I’m excited to see which way it’ll go, but I really have no idea.”
During the campaign, Nguyen, who serves on Grand Junction’s Urban Trails Committee, said mobility and affordability were his key issues during the race.
“I think the affordability issues facing this community are going to be huge,” he said. “They touch on a lot of community issues that we’re facing around homelessness, and general economic outlook for the community, so figuring out how to address affordability, particularly housing is going to be critical.
“Those are long-term things, so you need to be doing it now because the payoff might be for another couple of years.”
Haitz, who ran for City Council in 2021, losing to Dennis Simpson, ran again in District B after finding his district had changed. He raised nearly $20,000 for his election campaign, compared to Nguyen, who raised more than $11,000.
Haitz, who is the husband of Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz, also said that he experienced “some nastiness” during the campaign, saying he’s gotten emails that were “just shy of threats,” dealt with misinformation about himself and his “supposed involvement in different things around town,” but overall he’s had a positive experience.
In the race for the at-large seat to replace Chuck McDaniel, who is not running for reelection, Beilfuss led Schwenke by about 500 votes in the closest race of the night. Beilfuss received 6,020 votes in the first round of results, compared to 5,533 for Schwenke.
Beilfuss, a mainstay at City Council meetings, said during the campaign he wanted to represent the concerns of the average citizen.
“I’ve had an incredible amount of support,” Beilfuss said at an event at Gemini Brewing on Tuesday. “I’m kind of a familiar face in the community since I’ve been a leader on several social issues, so I think people know me.”
Schwenke, who recently retired as head of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, said ensuring economic vitality was her key issue during the race.
Incumbent Anna Stout ran unopposed in District C and will serve four more years.