Once again, the Eureka McConnell Science Museum became a street market of curiosity and knowledge as children in the 3rd, 4th and 5th grades showed off projects for the fifth annual Western Colorado Elementary Science Fair.
This year’s fair, a product of a partnership with School District 51, had 81 students from all over western Colorado participate, with 44 project submissions.
“I like seeing the new questions kids ask every year,” said Christina Lee, education director at Eureka who has had a hand in the last four fairs. “Some of them will do this in third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade, and it’s cool to see that progression in the kids as they start to understand science.”
The projects covered a range of scientific prospects to appease each student or group of student’s curiosities.
Two third graders named Jedi and Brantley tested how the size of speakers correlates with decibel levels and sound quality.
Meanwhile, fifth grader Eli Shay opted to look into how aspartame affects hard boiled eggs. He soaked the eggs in various liquids such as glass cleaner, water and diet cola, the lattermost of which contains aspartame.
“My mom saw a picture on Facebook of different eggs and one of them had aspartame on it and it was all rotten. So I tested that out and my hypothesis would be that it was true,” Shay said. “But my hypothesis was incorrect and I think that’s because I didn’t leave the eggs in the liquid for long enough.”
Many students found their inspiration with real world events.
Lee said that many project submissions centered around the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and germs.
“There have been a lot more questions this year about different masks, looking at handwashing and what’s the most effective way to kill all the germs,” Lee said. “We see that kids are thinking about the pandemic and that’s shaping their projects.”
Twin brothers Max and Luke Bagley looked into the efficacy of certain face coverings. The third graders conducted three experiments wearing no covering, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, Green Bay Packers bandanas and face shields.
In the first experiment, the Bagleys coughed into a petridish while wearing the coverings and allowed the bacteria to incubate for three weeks. The second involved them attempting to blow out a candle from six, 12 and 18 inches away. For the third, they wore coverings while riding an exercise bike and measured their oxygen levels.
The goal was to see which masks were best at preventing germ spread.
“We were trying to find out if it matters to social distance. It really does if you’re not wearing a mask,” Max said.
The brothers came to the conclusion that KN95 masks and face shields were best at preventing germ spread within the context of their experiments. They also came to the conclusion that the masks didn’t lower their oxygen levels while riding the exercise bike.
“It was really fun coughing into the petridish and counting how much bacteria and fungus grew,” Max said.
“And it was fun to see how much it grew every day,” Luke added. “It’s fun to just be learning about science.”
The science fair has a crew of virtual judges from all over the country, mostly retired scientists and science teachers.
They’ll have three days to grade two projects and fill out score sheets. Lee will then average out each project’s score and then award first, second and third place designations for each grade.
Now that the fair is over, Lee can’t wait for year six and Shay thinks more kids should submit projects.
“I love seeing what other people have done. I definitely recommend other kids join next year,” Shay said.