David Foster never knew what he wanted to be when he grew up.
When he was in college studying theology, he and his twin brother, Jon, would joke that they wanted to open their own coffee shop someday. He said that was more of a cop-out than a serious thought at the time.
But eventually David and Jon got more serious about coffee, working as baristas in various locations before they separately relocated to Grand Junction roughly four years ago.
“We fell in love with coffee just going out with people and talking,” David Foster said.
Today, David and Jon, 30, along with their wives, Meghan and Deborah, respectively, own Kiln Coffee Co. at 326 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction. The operation is focused more on bringing the community together and supporting one another instead of beating the competition.
That support of other businesses is something that is needed amid the outbreak of COVID-19, which has shuttered multiple downtown businesses and left others offering takeout only or delivery services.
Kiln has felt these effects with sales down more than 50% within a week of Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order.
David came to Grand Junction from northern California with Meghan, who he met while he was working as barista and she was a college student in Davis.
At first glance, he thought Grand Junction was just another small town in a desert, but when he saw the Grand Mesa and all the recreational opportunities, he and Meghan made the decision to move.
A little over a year after the move, the Fosters opened up Kiln on Main Street. David said it was important to them to locate in downtown.
“That’s the only place we were OK being,” David said. “We wanted to be part of the downtown culture.”
Once there, they began influencing the culture by supporting other businesses, promoting them and in some cases, carrying their products.
“We believe what’s been given to us we should use to help the people around us,” David said.
Downtown Grand Junction Director Brandon Stam said the cross-collaboration coming from Kiln is essential to help businesses survive in the days of online shopping.
Kiln has also become a “home away from home” for many in the downtown area who work or schedule meetings at the shop.
“That’s allowed them to create a lot of networks in a short period of time,” Stam said.“David is just always open to trying different concepts. They’re very open-minded people.”
Sweet Kiwi Bakery is one of the businesses that Kiln has supported over the past couple of years, dating back to when the owners were baking out of their homes. Today they have a shop at 2700 South U.S. Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa.
Kiln carried their baked goods and the Fosters became mentors to owners LaRae Biocic and Melissa Mulford.
“He’s really about community mindset and helped us by being that way,” Biocic said of David.
David said the COVID-19 outbreak means he’s had to carry fewer products from Sweet Kiwi, which has been difficult.
But Biocic said the Fosters still have been checking regularly.
“Even through this now, with all the COVID stuff, we get texts from them every day checking in, even though they are going through the same thing. They just care about us,” she said. “I just think it shows how selfless they are.”
David’s made friends with other coffee shops, including those around him in the downtown community. He feels that every company is different and serves its own niche in the community. The success of each business helps those around it.
“My belief is a business should exist not only to make a positive impact and meet a need, but also fill a niche, own an identity and stick with it,” he said. “We love being a part of the Grand Junction community, especially being downtown.”