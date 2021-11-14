Staffing shortages have hit many industries across the state and in Mesa County over the past several months.
Now, Mesa County Valley School District 51 is facing that same problem.
According to the Superintendent Diane Sirko’s weekly update posted on www.d51schools.org, five schools are facing Nutrition Services staff shortages.
That has led the school district to serve a limited menu at Appleton, Fruitvale, Rocky Mountain, and Tope elementary schools, as well as at Fruita Middle School.
“While a couple schools here and there have had limited menus due to staffing shortages this year, five is unprecedented,” Sirko said in the update. “Unfortunately, D51 continues to be impacted by the staffing issues facing districts nationwide, and our kitchens and cafeterias are heavily impacted.”
Sirko went on to say that some staffing issues are temporary due to illness or COVID quarantining, but others could be long term due to workers quitting over low staff numbers or finding other employment.
The school district has job openings posted on its website at d51schools.org.
In the update, posted on Friday, Sirko talked about the D51 Board of Education hosting a Board Coffee, which was attended by around 15 residents at Colorado Mesa University on Saturday.
New D51 board member, Kari Sholtes, who was appointed in October to fill the seat vacated by Paul Patton, was the only board member at the Board Coffee.
With the three newly elected school board members — Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones — set to be sworn in at the Nov. 30 school board meeting, Sirko said that there are Board Coffee events tentatively scheduled for Dec. 18 and Jan. 15.
Sirko also offered an update on COVID-19 testing for staff that started on Thursday last week.
The in-school Binax COVID-19 testing system is now available to D51 school employees, Sirko said. The free, voluntary program won’t be available to students until a third-party administrator gets the registration system finalized.
She added that the program will not cost D51 any money.
The rapid testing will allow staff members who experience COVID-like symptoms to take a Binax rapid test without having to leave the building.
Lat week, The Daily Sentinel reported that there were 190 active positive COVID-19 cases in the school district, prompting more mask requirements at some schools.
District Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill said that 10 schools in the district are currently implementing universal masking, as each school has surpassed the 2% positivity rate threshold the district uses to determine face-covering policy.
Hill said he believed the rapid testing option should help.
“The idea behind that is that if a staff member is at work and starts to feel some symptoms that may be COVID-like, they can go get tested down at the nurse’s office,” Hill said in the article. “That way, they don’t have to leave work to go get tested somewhere else, and it’s a rapid test, so they get results in 15 minutes.”