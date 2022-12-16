Mike Kochevar just completed his first season as the head football coach at Colorado Mesa University, but perhaps the biggest win of his tenure took place Thursday afternoon at Warehouse 25Sixty-five.

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is donating $118,000 to go toward funding football scholarships and the CMU Foundation is matching it. A check presentation ceremony was held at the Warehouse to celebrate the total $236,000 donation going toward the football endowment.