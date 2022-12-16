Seth Rocky strains to hear as the Grand Junction Kiwanis club donates $118,098.67 to Colorado Mesa University’s athletic department during a meeting at Warehouse 25 Sixty-five in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. CMU will match the donation and offer football scholarships. Photo by Barton Glasser
TOP: Grand Junction Kiwanis Club President Nathan Rhodes dons Maverick gear to announce the donation of $118,098.67 to Colorado Mesa University’s athletic department. ABOVE: The announcement was made during a meeting Thursday at Warehouse 25 Sixty-five in Grand Junction. CMU will match the donation and offer football scholarships.
Colorado Mesa University Public Relations Director Kelsey Coleman flashes a Maverick sign as she photographs members of the Grand Junction Kiwanis club and Colorado Mesa University’s athletic department during a Kiwanis Club meeting at Warehouse 25 Sixty-five in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The Kiwanis club donated $118,098.67 to CMU Athletics Photo by Barton Glasser
Colorado Mesa Head Football Coach Miles Kochevar shows a Maverick sign as the Grand Junction Kiwanis Club donates $118,098.67 to Colorado Mesa University’s athletics.
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Mike Kochevar just completed his first season as the head football coach at Colorado Mesa University, but perhaps the biggest win of his tenure took place Thursday afternoon at Warehouse 25Sixty-five.
The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is donating $118,000 to go toward funding football scholarships and the CMU Foundation is matching it. A check presentation ceremony was held at the Warehouse to celebrate the total $236,000 donation going toward the football endowment.
“This is what we need in community support to get this and move our football program forward,” Kochevar said. “Being able to help these kids and invest in them so that they’re able to come get an education and play some football along the way, we couldn’t do it without support. This will spur everything for us moving forward and we can hopefully get some others to jump on board, as well. It’s just awesome to see that support to be able to help grow our program.”
The Kiwanis Club has been donating money to go toward athletic scholarships at Colorado Mesa since longtime member and Mesa State professor Orville Boge died in 2015. Boge taught science at the college from 1956-1996 and was among Maverick athletics’ most passionate supporters.
“He was a great guy,” said Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction Foundation Chair Rick Tuma. “He and (his wife) Frances decided they wanted to give the Kiwanis Club $100,000. Over the last seven years, we’ve given $71,000 in scholarships.”
“That’s what the Boges wanted when they gave the money: for it to go to CMU for athletic scholarships,” added Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction President Nathan Rhodes. “This fits within the box and continues a legacy for the Boges and for the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction.”
With the CMU Foundation matching the $118,000 donation, this event was a landmark moment for the university’s Funding Maverick Champions Initiative that was launched this spring. Bryan Rooks had been the athletic director since 2017 but left that role to serve as the athletic department’s senior director of athletic giving, making him the leader of the Funding Maverick Champions Initiative.
The ultimate goal of the initiative is to fully fund all of athletic scholarships by 2025.
“The initiative is based on trying to fully endow athletic scholarships,” Rooks said. “We started this in April and have started hitting our stride and getting the money…. So far, so good. It takes a whole community effort to make it happen.”
Tuma said that, after this check presentation, the Kiwanis Club is handing CMU the reigns in awarding the scholarships based on Kiwanis Club donations. In the past, the club had awarded the scholarships using Boge funds.
“Basically, we’re trying to give out scholarships on a continuous basis and feel that if CMU wants to double our money, we’d be happy to give it to them,” Tuma said.