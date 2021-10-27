Anyone who has played baseball at the Orchard Mesa Little League ballfields is probably familiar with fielding a ground ball and having to pick out goat heads before making a throw.
So the members from the local Kiwanis chapter and other nonprofits dedicated to helping children cleaned up the fields last weekend.
“Kiwanis is more than just the organization that puts on the pancake breakfast every year,” said John Hildebrand, president of Kiwanis Grand Junction. “We’re a funnel for the community. We put on an event, encourage people and corporations to donate, and then distribute that money throughout the community. We’re all about kids and helping them however I can.”
Kiwanis was joined by some of its sibling organizations, and nonprofits such as Aktion Club, which assists adults with disabilities. The Little League complex is one of Mesa County’s oldest — opened in 1962 and has been in poor shape for years.
So, about 20 people showed up and brought what they could — from carpenter tools and rakes to construction vehicles — to help the effort.
Representatives from Orchard Mesa Little League welcomed the help.
“Look at this place, it’s not fair to these kids to have them in poor shape. Unlike other cities in the county, we don’t have someone taking care of this space or tons of donations. So, I met with Kiwanis to have them come out and see what they could do,” said Lewis Martin, sponsorship coordinator for the Little League. “It’s amazing to see these people come out. It’s not about us, it’s about the kids. And Little League isn’t about baseball, it’s about making friends.”
Taryn Glentzer, president of the Circle K International Kiwanis Club at Colorado Mesa University, was helping o last weekend with a few other members. As the college arm of Kiwanis, Circle K (not affiliated with the convenience store chain) often works with the parent organization for events.
Today, Circle K CMU is hosting a blanket making party for the Grand Junction Project Linus chapter at the CMU University Center Ballroom.
Project Linus, named for the beloved Peanuts character, is a nonprofit that provides support for sick children. That support often shows up in the form of handmade blankets as a small act of service. “We’re making blankets for kids in the hospital. Once we make them, we’ll send them to the leaders of the local Project Linus chapter. If you want to help these kids, this is a great way to do it,” Glentzer said.
Kiwanis is seeking participation and donations for future events and projects — such as installing wheelchair-accessible swings at local parks. For more information, visit kiwanis-gj.org.
“I have four kids of my own. They’re fortunate because I think we were good parents who worked hard and supported them. Not every kid has that and even if they do, not every family has the financial means to help,” Hildebrand said. “I’ve coached youth athletics since I was 17. Coaches can be good role models for kids who need them.”