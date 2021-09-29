A review hearing on felony and misdemeanor charges against Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley that had been set for Thursday has been delayed until next month.
That happened because Knisley, 66, was in a traffic accident earlier this month and shattered her right leg, causing her to have at least two surgeries on her shin bone, her attorney, Shannon Roy, wrote in a motion asking for the delay.
“Ms. Knisley has been in the hospital since Sept. 12, 2021, and will remain there as she goes through the rehabilitation process,” Roy wrote to District Judge Matthew Barrett in her motion to continue the hearing to another day.
“Ms. Knisley is on pain medication to help her deal with the excruciating pain associated with this unfortunate injury,” Roy added. “Ms. Knisley is seeking a continuance to allow Ms. Knisley to focus on her medical recovery and to ensure that when she appears she has recovered and is not on pain medications.”
Because Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who is prosecuting the case, did not oppose Roy’s motion, Barrett granted the request, setting Nov. 15 for a new hearing.
Knisley is facing a class 4 felony charge of second-degree burglary, and a class 2 misdemeanor charge of cybercrime.
The burglary charge is based on allegations that Knisley unlawfully entered a “building or structure with intent to commit a crime against another person or property,” according to her arrest affidavit. That’s a class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
The misdemeanor charge is for someone who knowingly accesses a computer or network without authorization. It is punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The charges were filed after Knisley defied an order from county officials not to re-enter the clerk’s office while a county Human Resources investigation is ongoing.
That investigation is based on allegations from at least five people on the clerk’s staff that Knisley had created a hostile work environment, allegedly for telling staff not to cooperate with separate local, state and federal investigations of possible criminal violations of election security protocols by her, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and others.
Knisley had been placed on administrative leave on Aug. 23 by County Administrator Pete Baier, according to Knisley’s arrest affidavit.
She was escorted out of the office and told not to have contact with any of her employees on allegations that she was “engaged in inappropriate, unprofessional conduct in the workplace.”
Two days after she was told to stay away, Knisley was found in the office again, despite having her access card and passwords disabled.
County officials discovered she has violated that stay-away order when Knisley requested help from the county’s Information Technology office. She was using Peters’ email address and was having trouble printing unknown documents.
Baier again told her to leave the office “or the local police would be called,” her arrest warrant says.
Rubinstein filed charges against her as a result.
In an Aug. 27 email to Karin Vanderminden, a site supervisor in the Division of Motor Vehicles, Peters told her to tell members of the clerk’s office that they are “encouraged” not to talk to district attorney and FBI investigators, calling them “intimidating,” but stopped short of ordering staff not to speak.
Peters wrote that staff should refer questions to her, and she would refer those questions to her attorney.
“If they want to they can but it is better if they don’t as these guys are good at twisting what they say no matter how innocent, to fit their narrative,” Peters wrote. “So in my experience and opinion it is better to say nothing and note the day, time and what they asked.”