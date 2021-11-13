Korey Orloff was sentenced Friday to four and a half years in Mesa County Community Corrections on counts of second-degree assault, harassment and second-degree assault and kidnapping, with all of the charges based on domestic violence.
The plea deal for the 29-year-old from Grand Junction had already been agreed upon, with Mesa County District Attorney’s Office stipulating that he would avoid prison, as this was his first criminal case, but Judge Matthew Barrett denied the defense’s request for probation.
Orloff was arrested in early May after numerous physical altercations with his then-girlfriend. In the first incident, Orloff returned to her residence intoxicated after spending the evening at a local bar and argued with her before pushing her to the floor, pinning her with his knee and physically assaulting her. In the second, he held a pair of scissors to her neck and prevented her from leaving her residence. She ultimately escaped, screaming for help as she did so.
Audio capturing the second incident, which was not available to Judge Barrett until this week, well after he had approved Orloff’s guilty plea, served as his primary reason for denying a probationary sentence. Barrett called the recording “17 minutes of terror.”
Barrett also said he was not convinced that Orloff understood the depth of his responsibility for the situation, which is why he felt probation wouldn’t provide the proper room for reflection and improvement.
Mesa County Community Corrections provides custody, security and rehabilitation services to sentenced offenders while providing them opportunities in the workforce, helping them improve their work ethic, re-adjust to professional life and have the resources to handle room and board costs, restitution, court fines, family support, treatment fees, medical costs and taxes. Orloff is set to work for a local construction company.
Orloff’s defense stated that Orloff had already served six and a half months in jail while awaiting sentencing, had no prior criminal record and came from a background that had always exposed him to harsh aspects of the world, such as growing up in a “slop house with pimps and prostitutes” and being woken up by a sprinkler to go to school while living at a park.
However, the prosecution provided victim’s statements from the woman Orloff assaulted, who has since left Colorado because of trauma, as well as the victim’s mother. The statements accused Orloff of not being capable of changing and claimed that numerous other women have reached out to the victim on social media to encourage her and share their own stories of Orloff’s abusive behavior.
Citing the 17-minute audio of the second incident, Barrett said he would have preferred a prison sentence for Orloff but was barred from doing so by the plea deal, calling Orloff “extremely lucky” to avoid prison.