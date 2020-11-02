In the spring of 1903, a doctor from Plateau Valley and a loyal Republican named A.R. Craig was appointed supervisor of the Battlement Mesa Forest Reserve.
He soon became nemesis to William Kreutzer, the nation’s first forest ranger, who in 1903 served on the Battlement Mesa Reserve.
Once appointed supervisor, Craig tried to get rid of the handful of rangers then working on the reserve and replace them with political cronies.
Kreutzer refused to quit, and Craig’s efforts to get him fired were blocked by officials in Washington, D.C.
“Unable to get Bill to resign and thwarted in his attempt to have him dismissed, the supervisor tried other things — things that were irritating, exasperating, and enraging to one of Kreutzer’s straightforwardness,” wrote Kreutzer’s biographer, Len Shoemaker.
Thus began a battle between the two men that lasted years, with Craig using a variety of tactics.
“As one thing failed, (Craig) tried another, but in each instance Bill outwitted him,” Shoemaker wrote. “And instead of discouraging him, it had the opposite effect.”
Today, it’s easy to view Craig as a villain. But he was operating within a time-honored framework for federal positions; federal jobs were seen as rewards to political supporters.
The Daily Sentinel noted in 1904 that Craig had been chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party before he became supervisor of the forest. That political position “brought him a government appointment,” the paper said, thus demonstrating the importance of even county-level political jobs.
Political patronage was a fact of life through most of U.S. history. It began to change after President James Garfield was assassinated by a disgruntled job seeker in 1881. In 1883, Congress passed the Pendleton Act, which established a merit-based system for hiring and supervising some federal employees.
But the Pendleton Act initially only applied to 10% of federal workers. In 1903, when Craig took the helm of the forest reserve, there was nothing illegal in him seeking to place political supporters in forest jobs.
At the time, the forest reserves were under the Department of Interior. Gifford Pinchot and President Theodore Roosevelt changed that in 1905 with the establishment of the U.S. Forest Service under the Department of Agriculture. They placed forest employees under the merit system.
In his introduction to Shoemaker’s biography of Kreutzer, Pinchot wrote, “Bill Kreutzer, the first Forest Ranger to be appointed, had to fight not only the trespassers and thieves, but his own superior officer, who did his best to prevent an honest and effective public servant from doing his duty.”
That’s a harsh assessment of Dr. Craig. Newspaper accounts of the time offer a broader view of the man.
Craig was a rancher as well as a doctor, and in 1899, as secretary of the Plateau Valley Stock Growers’ Association, he offered a reward of $200 for information about cattle thieves.
In the run-up to the 1901 election, The Daily Sentinel accused Craig of unsuccessfully attempting to intimidate some voters.
After the election, The Grand Junction News lauded Craig’s efforts as GOP chairman to clean up politics in Mesa County. Moreover, it said, “he sacrificed his personal business” in that effort.
Once Craig became forest reserve supervisor, he won the support of the Sentinel. In articles over the next few years, the newspaper lauded the job Craig and his rangers were doing.
And in 1905, when the forests were placed under the Department of Agriculture, the Sentinel said, “Dr. Craig has cared for the division under his charge so well the past two years that he was one of only eight superintendents who were invited to Washington” to attend meetings about the new forest system.
Kreutzer, however, had nothing good to say about his boss. He told Shoemaker of Craig’s repeated attempts to interfere with his job and to get him to quit as a forest ranger.
Those attempts included an incident in which Craig had Kreutzer secretly followed by another man, who reported all of Kreutzer’s activities to Craig.
Also, Craig appointed a large, hot-tempered young ranger as Kreutzer’s assistant, hoping to spark a conflict and force Kreutzer to resign or be fired.
“Bill often had to stand by indignant and helpless, while the supervisor or one of his henchmen permitted abuses in the use of lands and resources, secure in the political pull of their sponsors,” Shoemaker wrote.
When Kreutzer wanted to build a forest reserve cabin on Grand Mesa — between Ward Lake and Alexander Lake —Craig approved the project only on the condition that Kreutzer spend his own money and construct the cabin himself.
In the summer of 1905, following orders from Washington, Craig appointed Kreutzer as ranger for the new Gunnison Forest Reserve.
Before Kreutzer could relocate, however, Craig allegedly traveled to Gunnison to sow discord about Kreutzer among cattlemen there.
A few months after Kreutzer began work in Gunnison, Craig reportedly conspired with a logger to accuse Kreutzer of mishandling timber allotments. Craig then filed a complaint claiming Kreutzer was guilty of gross misconduct and demanded his dismissal.
An investigator from Washington cleared Kreutzer of wrongdoing. Then, in December 1905, Kreutzer received a telegram:
“Assume charge of Gunnison Reserve immediately,” it said. “Establish headquarters in Gunnison. Gifford Pinchot.”
Kreutzer was given full authority over the Gunnison Reserve and realized that, “at last he was free of Craig’s domination.”
In 1920, he left the Gunnison National Forest to become supervisor of the Colorado National Forest — soon renamed the Roosevelt National Forest — with headquarters in Fort Collins.
He was supervisor there for 18 years. He and his wife, Mary, lived and raised their family in Fort Collins. Kreutzer died in Fort Collins in 1956, at age 78.
Craig left his job with the Battlement Forest Reserve soon after Kreutzer moved to Gunnison.
In 1906, he ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Mesa County Sheriff. Later that year, he was named immigration officer for the Plateau Valley, and again won praise from the Sentinel.
In 1914, Dr. Craig nearly died when he ran his new automobile off a 70-foot embankment in Plateau Canyon. But he survived and continued to serve his community in a variety of capacities.
He was briefly editor of the Plateau Valley Leader newspaper. He was a leader in the Methodist Church and the local chapter of the Masons. He worked to promote a railroad spur to Collbran.
And he continued to practice medicine, treating people with the Spanish flu in 1918 and continuing to see patients until he retired in 1928.
Craig and his wife moved briefly to California, but returned to Mesa. He died while on a trip to Pueblo on March 26, 1931, and was buried in Mesa.
The multi-year dispute between Craig and Kreutzer was not unusual at a time when forest rangers and many other federal employees still operated under a political patronage system.
Although Craig tried to get Kreutzer dismissed as a forest ranger, it’s clear he was well-liked in the Plateau Valley and respected throughout Mesa County.
