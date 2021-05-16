Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen were chosen to serve on a special state panel to help determine how to disperse opioid lawsuit settlement money.
The two were among 13 appointed by Gov. Jared Polis this week to the Opioid Crisis Recovery Funds Advisory Committee, a panel called for under a bill the Colorado Legislature approved in 2019 to help deal with such funds.
Thirteen other members are to be designated by various state agencies and private associations, such as the Colorado Municipal League and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.
The 26-member panel didn’t have to be formed until the state saw its first opioid-related settlement agreement, which happened in February when Colorado and several other states reached a settlement with McKinsey & Co.
That management consulting company, which operates worldwide, agreed to pay $573 million for allegedly helping to fuel the opioid epidemic through its sales analysis and marketing advice to such drug manufacturers as Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson.
Colorado’s portion of that settlement is $10 million, and the new panel is to decide how to dole it out.
The McKinsey settlement is only one of several pending lawsuits that Colorado and other states have filed, including ones directly against drug companies that manufacture, market and sell opioids.
The state is part of a multi-state lawsuit suing Purdue and the Sackler family that started the company, a suit that several local governments also have joined, including Mesa County. Janssen Pharmaceuticals and several other drug makers also are part of that 23-state lawsuit.
In March, Purdue announced a proposed $10 billion bankruptcy agreement to settle more than 2,900 lawsuits filed by state and local governments, Native American Tribes, hospitals and many others.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was one of several state attorneys general who said the company’s proposal isn’t good enough, and he wasn’t just referring to the money.
“Our states investigated Purdue and the Sacklers and filed the lawsuit to hold this criminal enterprise accountable,” Weiser said in March, when that settlement proposal was announced.
“During the bankruptcy, our states worked together, across party lines, to force Purdue to turn over millions of pages of evidence and to question the Sacklers under oath,” Weiser added. “We also joined with every state and thousands of cities and towns to ensure that every dollar recovered is dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.”
Specifically, Weiser is suggesting that the company and family ensure that when Purdue winds down its business operations, states and local governments aren’t entangled with its creditors, and the Sacklers do more to help battle the crisis.
How much money Colorado would receive from any Purdue settlement isn’t yet known, but whatever it is, the advisory committee will work to help decide how that money would be spent, too.
From 2000 to 2019, there have been more than 6,600 deaths due to the overdose of opioids from such pain-killing opioids as OxyContin and Fentanyl, 135 of which were in Mesa County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.