A recent slowdown in COVID-19 vaccine administration in Mesa County is likely tied to a dip in state supply, which should change soon, local health officials say.
During the week ending March 13, Mesa County Public Health reported administering 5,697 first doses and 4,502 second-dose shots for more than 10,000 vaccines administered during that week. Since then, however, the reported totals have dipped in back-to-back weeks with about 4,500 doses being administered the week ending March 27, county data shows.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr expects that trend to change on Friday, when statewide eligibility opens up to everyone age 16 years and older.
“The supply of the state has decreased, so our daily totals have as well,” Kuhr said. “We were giving out 1,700 daily, that dropped to about 1,100.”
In total, 59,567 doses of any approved COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Mesa County, according to the health department’s data dashboard. With the state opening up vaccinations to more people, Kuhr expects numbers to jump once more.
“I think the rollout has gone very well, and we’re already booked for Friday,” Kuhr said.
Though there has been fewer doses to administer, Kuhr said the health department hasn’t wasted any to his knowledge. He doesn’t know if the same is true for private vaccination centers.
According to the data dashboard, 40,378 people have received at least one dose, about 4,500 of which have been the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile, 19,189 second doses have been administered in the county. The 19,189 residents to receive both doses combined with those who received the Johnson & Johnson represents just more than 15% of Mesa County’s estimated population of 154,210 residents, though not all residents are eligible for the vaccine yet.
Mesa County is outpacing the state in terms of eligible vaccine recipients, while trailing behind in one key demographic. About 23% of the county’s vaccine-eligible population has received a dose, surpassing the state mark of 20%. Meanwhile, only 54% of 70 year-olds and over are fully vaccinated, Kuhr said, and 64% have received at least one dose. That’s below the state total of about 80% who have received one dose and below the county’s target of 75%.
Nationally, health experts have been sounding the alarm of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases amid relaxed public health practices. COVID-19 case counts remain low in Mesa County, and Kuhr expects a minimal chance that the community experiences the spike that health experts are worried about.
“That’s because they’re dealing with more densely populated areas,” Kuhr said. “We didn’t have our first real spike until the fall.”
To set up your COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the health department, visit health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine or call 970-248-6900.