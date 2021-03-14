Jeff Kuhr’s year could have been worse.
As the head of the Mesa County Public Health Department and being the front-line guy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic here, Kuhr could have faced far more obstacles, as many of his counterparts have in other parts of the state and nation.
Sure, Kuhr and his staff received plenty of angry phone calls and emails over their handling of the pandemic at times, but nothing like the death threats and angry protests outside his own home that some others have seen elsewhere in the nation.
But, in looking back, all-in-all things went as smoothly as one could expect dealing with the greatest public health scare of his 18-year career as a public health director.
“We had a few protesters once, maybe twice, and it was over the mask orders, but that was over some misunderstandings about it,” Kuhr said. “It’s been important for me to walk the line. On either side of it, you could either be fully open from the get-go or fully closed down. It’s always been my goal to make it win-win for everyone, and I think we’ve been able to do that.”
As executive director of the department, it was incumbent on him to set the tone for the county’s response to the pandemic, and do so in a way that adequately addressed its seriousness while keeping the county as open as possible to minimize its impact on county residents.
Kuhr credits that relative success not only to his highly professional staff, but the Mesa County Board of Commissioners as well.
Had that three-member panel not treated the global crisis as a serious threat, and allowed the science to dictate his recommendations, the job would have been much harder, he said.
“The local health departments in the state are political subdivisions of the state, so they can operate on their own, but it has been very important to me to be completely integrated with Mesa County and work on behalf of my board of commissioners as well as my board of health,” said Kuhr, who’s been executive director of the Mesa department for the past decade.
“It’s been important to me to build a health department that has a strong base for epidemiology,” he added. “It’s been good because we have a great team here, and everyone has done their jobs and they’ve done them well.”
Science by nature is about understanding what is unknown, and the coronavirus certainly was a big unknown when it first hit. So having to manage that side of things and have it make sense to people to earn their trust and buy-in to deal with it wasn’t an easy task, Kuhr said.
To get the best handle on it, Kuhr had his people focus first on contact-tracing in an effort to limit its spread, something that worked well in keeping the county as open as possible, more so that other parts of the nation.
The pandemic has reinforced Kuhr’s belief that having a robust contact-tracing program is all important in handling future outbreaks, something he learned a year before the pandemic hit.
“We were effective early on because we immediately jumped on the contact tracing,” he said. “We were all hands on deck. That was a lesson learned during the norovirus outbreak the year before with the school district. We could have stopped that progression. It was good training for us.”