Kum & Go, an Iowa-based gas station chain that has locations across Western Colorado, announced Friday it is being acquired by Maverik, a Salt Lake City-based gas station chain that also has locations in Western Colorado.
“The combination of Maverik and Kum & Go creates a best-in-class convenience store operator across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with a differentiated value proposition across fuel, food service and inside store offerings,” a Kum & Go press release stated.
Maverik has locations in Orchard Mesa, Clifton, Fruita, on D Road and on F Road, as well as in Delta and Montrose.
Kum & Go has locations in De Beque, Rifle, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker and Craig.
“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business,” Kum & Go President and CEO Tanner Krause said. “My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond.”
Maverik is also purchasing Solar Transport, a tank truck company owned by the Krause Group, which owns Kum & Go.
“Kum & Go has always been driven by a desire to innovate, grow and serve our customers, our communities and our people. Maverik has built its business in the same way and is ideally positioned to lead the next chapter of growth for Kum & Go,” Krause Group President and CEO Kyle Krause said.
Maverik officials have not said whether they intend to re-brand Kum & Go’s stores.
“We have long admired the Kum & Go brand,” Maverik President Chuck Maggelet said.
“Kyle and Tanner, and the generations before them, have built an exceptional business that pairs quality with convenience and puts people first. We are honored to carry their legacy forward ...” Maggelet said.