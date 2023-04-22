Kum & Go, an Iowa-based gas station chain that has locations across Western Colorado, announced Friday it is being acquired by Maverik, a Salt Lake City-based gas station chain that also has locations in Western Colorado.

“The combination of Maverik and Kum & Go creates a best-in-class convenience store operator across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with a differentiated value proposition across fuel, food service and inside store offerings,” a Kum & Go press release stated.

