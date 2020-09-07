Of all the Labor Days in recent memory, this one might be the most significant for the United States’ workforce, including on the Western Slope of Colorado. Largely because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many workers were labeled “essential” beginning in March and were tasked with carrying on with their jobs as a global public health crisis was raging. Many of those workers hope to receive more recognition than usual this Labor Day. Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 based in Denver, spoke with The Daily Sentinel about why the holiday holds more weight than ever this year. Cordova represents 30,000 food processing, health care, grocery, meat packing and agricultural workers in Colorado and Wyoming. “2020 has been the year for the essential worker, for our fine workers,” she said. “It shows that this country couldn’t continue without these types of workers. They’re all the unsung heroes.” In the late 1800s, Peter J. McGuire founded the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. McGuire decided having an organization for laborers wasn’t enough, so he pushed for the foundation of a holiday between July 4 and Thanksgiving to give everyone a three-day weekend and honor the American workforce. Not long after, the Centennial State became the second to recognize Labor Day as an official holiday. On March 15, 1887, Colorado’s Sixth Assembly passed a law designating the first Monday of each September as a holiday. The lone state to pass a Labor Day declaration before Colorado was Oregon, which approved the holiday a month earlier. Seven years later, President Grover Cleveland made Labor Day an official federal holiday. “I think Labor Day is a day to recognize how essential frontline workers are, not only essential but critical for our country,” Cordova said. “For the members that I represent specifically, which are health care workers, food processing and packing house workers, and, of course, grocery workers, in any natural or manmade disaster, they are the front line. They play such a critical part for not only our communities to provide the services they need, but also to continue the food-supply chain.” Cordova believes the significance of the day is about far more than simply acknowledging workers’ efforts. It’s also about recognizing what laborers and labor unions have accomplished, especially for the middle class. “For all workers, Labor Day is so important because it really shows the importance of labor and how we have played such a pivotal part in our country by getting to collective bargaining to provide safety, to give a voice to workers,” Cordova said. “It’s a 40-hour work week. You can thank the labor unions for that. Fighting for pensions and access to quality and affordable housing. We really are responsible for the middle class.” Cordova criticized government officials and employers for what she believes has been a weathering of safety regulations for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think COVID really exposed the reality that essential workers face every day,” she said. “It’s a system where workers have been working under what we see as a deterioration of labor laws and safety standards in policies around this country and the importance of why we need to continue fighting for things like paid leave and viable safety laws and state and federal enforcement of those safety laws. Paid sick leave and paid family leave are so important to workers, especially in this pandemic.”
