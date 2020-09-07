The Labor Day Weekend isn’t just the unofficial end of the summer, it’s also the unofficial beginning of the campaign season. And that can mean only one thing: a lot more television commercials that have candidates either touting themselves or denouncing their opponents, or both. The campaign committee for Republican Lauren Boebert announced last month that it was expanding its television ad buys, although it didn’t say how much it was spending. The only thing her campaign said was that more ads would come as fundraising allowed. Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Communications Commission don’t offer many answers just because the latest filings don’t include anything past the end of June, when party primaries were held. Still, Boebert’s opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush announced just last week that her campaign planned to spend a whopping $1.8 million in television ads that would start this month in four major markets in the district, including Grand Junction, Durango and Pueblo. Those ads are expected to focus on such things as public lands, health care and the economy. “I have heard from Coloradans across this district about the need to lower skyrocketing health care costs, protect people with pre-existing conditions, defend our public lands and create an economy that works for everyone,” Mitsch Bush said. “Our campaign has grassroots support across all 29 counties in this district, and we’re doing it all without taking a single penny from corporate PACs. I am going to spend the next two months earning every single vote.” Mitsch Bush’s ads also are likely to tout some major national support her campaign has recently received, but it’s unknown if that will mean more campaign donations or third-party ads touting her candidacy. Last week, two major national campaign efforts have announced plans to help her, including EMILY’s List, a Democratic political action committee. At the same time, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which has to-date taken a backseat approach in its support of Mitsch Bush, announced that she was added to its Red-to-Blue Program, which gives candidates access to national resources and training. Meanwhile, a major component of Boebert’s campaign strategy has gone far beyond touting herself or attacking her opponent, but all Democrats in general. In her latest ad, announced on Friday, the Rifle restaurant owner who shocked the state when she defeated five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June GOP primary, Boebert takes on such nationally known Democrats as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “They’ll take away our Second Amendment rights,” Boebert says in that ad that’s set to start running Monday. “They’ll replace our health insurance with socialized medicine. I’ll keep the government bureaucrats off our backs. I’ll fight for good paying jobs. I’ll fight for our local energy, steel and farms.”
