Grand Valley Transit announced that it will implement temporary reductions in service starting next week.
The reductions are due to driver shortages, according to a news release on Thursday. The reductions, although temporary, will remain in placer the rest of 2021 and could continue into 2022.
Changes are:
n Reducing the Dash service frequency to come only once every hour instead of once every half hour. Dash service hours will remain from 4:15 to 11:05 p.m., Thursday – Saturday. Buses in Dash service will depart the Downtown Transfer Facility at 15 minutes past the hour, departing on final round at 10:15 p.m.
n Reducing Saturday service hours, beginning three hours later and ending two hours earlier than regular weekday service hours. The reduction to Saturday service hours will be implemented on Nov. 6. Route specific Saturday service hours are as follows:
n Routes 4, 8, 10: Saturday service will begin at 7:45 a.m. Service will end at 6:35 p.m. with final bus departing on final round at 5:45 p.m.
n Routes 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11: Saturday service will begin at 8:15 a.m. Service will end at 6:05 p.m. with final bus departing on final round at 5:15 p.m.
n Route 2: Saturday service will begin at 8:45 a.m. Service will end at 6:35 p.m. with final bus departing on final round at 5:45 pm.
GVT reviewed multiple options for reducing service, the news release said. After evaluating of current ridership and travel patterns, GVT decided that reduction of Dash service frequencies and Saturday service hours will be the least disruptive to current riders.