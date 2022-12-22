A lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging St. Mary’s Medical Center failed to take care of patients who were sexually assaulted while unconscious at the hospital is not the first time the hospital has contended with this type of suit in recent years.
A former St. Mary’s patient who was sexually assaulted in 2017 while in a coma in the hospital’s emergency room by an unsupervised visitor sued St. Mary’s in 2018.
The result of that suit is unknown at this time.
St. Mary’s released a statement Wednesday, which read, “While we are unable to comment on the details of this former civil lawsuit as we are bound by confidentiality and an obligation to protect private health information, we are proud of our caregivers who witnessed and immediately intervened to stop inappropriate actions by an authorized visitor. Family and friends are allowed to accompany patients to the hospital, especially in emergency situations. However, we have zero tolerance for anyone who engages in the mistreatment of our patients. The safety of our patients is our highest priority.”
The Daily Sentinel reported in 2018 that Adam Stice pleaded guilty to one count of assault and one count of unlawful sexual contact for the incident, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Colorado Department of Corrections records indicate Stice is currently on parole.
Police said Stice was seen by witnesses via security camera inappropriately touching the victim and pointing a cellphone toward the victim’s private area.
Stice and the woman knew each other, police said, although Stice told police he was her husband and she denied that, saying they had previously had a relationship but hadn’t been intimate in years.
The 2018 suit claimed the hospital failed to “timely intervene against unsupervised visitors, including Stice, after being put on notice that said visitors were committing criminal acts against one of its patients.”
The complaint alleged St. Mary’s and security company HSS Inc. failed to protect patients by leaving them “insecure and unattended” in hospital rooms, by nor performing a thorough intake process for visitors and by not having enough guards.
It also said the hospital and security company HSS Inc. were negligent in their hiring and training practices.
The 2018 suit has come to light in the wake of a lawsuit filed Tuesday in 21st Judicial District Court by two alleged victims of Christopher Lambros, a former nurse accused of sexually assaulting several unconscious patients while employed at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The 2022 suit alleges there could be a high number of victims, as law enforcement agencies are going through four terabytes of data, which could hold more than 500,000 cell phone photos, seized from Lambros’s devices.
Lambros is believed to have photographed or recorded many of his actions, telling the camera in one video he was recording for his “Dexter collection,” an apparent reference to a Showtime television show about a serial killer.