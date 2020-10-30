The Colorado West Land Trust has officially purchased a key property along Monument Road that will allow it to continue the paved Monument Trail from the Lunch Loop Trailhead to South Camp Road.
The 20-acre property, which is located near the intersection of Monument Road and South Camp Road, has been of interest to the Land Trust for years, Colorado West Land Trust Executive Director Rob Bleiberg said.
“This property has been on our radar since 2014 and we have been reaching out to the previous land owner starting six years ago,” Bleiberg said. “This acquisition is the culmination of many years of persistent work and we’re delighted to be able to close on the purchase in partnership with the city.”
The purchase was funded through a $156,920 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), as well as with support from Land Trust donors and the city of Grand Junction. It will preserve a portion of a larger parcel where a future development is planned.
“I am filled with gratitude for the generous supporters, for the hard work of my colleagues on the Land Trust staff, the wonderful partnership with the city,” Bleiberg said. “It just feels great to be able to make significant progress on a project that’s going to really benefit our community in many ways for many generations to come.”
This purchase was the last piece needed before the upper phase of the Monument Trail can move forward.
Bleiberg said they have begun discussions with the Bureau of Land Management, as the trail would cross some federal land.
It will need to go through a National Environmental Policy Act review.
They have also begun to look into funding options for the second half of the paved trail. Bleiberg said the cost would vary depending on some design details, but it is estimated to be around $2 million. When it is built, it will provide the final connection to close a loop of existing paved trails.
“This will create a 10 mile loop of primarily off road-trails that utilize Monument Road, South Camp, Redlands Parkway and the Riverfront Trail,” Bleiberg said. “This connection really adds value to all of the trails that have been constructed over the years and decades in our community. To be able to acquire this really important property that is going to have ripple effects all over the community is just a wonderful feeling.”
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou credited the Land Trust for its work in preserving the property and to GOCO for its help in funding it. He said it is an exciting extension of the new Monument Trail, which has already increased access to recreation in that area.
“When that gets funded, it’s going to be a really awesome experience riding that trail,” Sherbenou said. “Much of that alignment is separated from Monument Road. You really have an experience like you do when you’re out on a single track within the Lunch Loop Trail network, but you’re on a paved trail.”
This acquisition is one in a long line that needed to happen in order to make a paved trail along Monument Road possible, beginning in 2012 with the Three Sisters property. Blieberg said that would not have been possible without the support of partner entities and the community.