Colorado West Land Trust is using satellite and aerial imaging technology to help it monitor conservation easements across western Colorado in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Typically, the Land Trust uses in-person monitoring to ensure the terms of its easements are being complied with and to discuss conservation and habitat protection with land owners, Colorado West Land Trust Executive Director Rob Bleiberg said. Due to COVID-19, the group is using the new technology to meet its commitments.
“Normally we would conduct our monitoring visits in person,” Bleiberg said. “That’s the primary way we monitor these conservation easements over time. In March, as we were planning our field season and looking at lining up all the monitoring assignments across over 500 properties across the six counties in western Colorado, we realized that in-person monitoring visits would not be practical this year because of the pandemic.”
Keep It Colorado, a nonprofit coalition of conservation partners that includes Colorado West Land Trust, awarded a grant that has allowed the Land Trust to make this change. Keep It Colorado received $155,000 from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO)’s Resilient Communities program and the Gates Family Foundation and re-granted the funds to 12 land trusts across the state.
“Many land trusts are innovating and shifting to widespread use of satellite or aerial imagery to fulfill annual monitoring requirements efficiently and safely,” Melissa Daruna, executive director of Keep It Colorado, said in a statement. “Our partners GOCO and the Gates Family Foundation stepped in and prioritized an investment when they recognized a need for immediate support.”
The Land Trust has already purchased the satellite imagery and is in the process of analyzing it by comparing images from the same areas last year. This process will take several months. Going forward, Bleiberg said the organization may use a combination of in-person monitoring and satellite based monitoring.
“The pandemic has forced virtually all of us to adapt and rethink how we do things and improvise,” Blieberg said. “Our goal is to rise to the challenge of the moment this year, but to use this experience as a learning opportunity so we can improve how we work over time.”
He said the use of this new technology can free up his team to make more efficient in-person contact with land owners. He said developing relationships with those landowners is critical for the Land Trust’s success.
“One of our goals of using the satellite imagery moving forward is that it makes us more efficient,” Blieberg said. “It frees up time so we can sit across the kitchen table with a rancher, drinking coffee and discussing ways we can improve habitat in agricultural production.”
Colorado West Land Trust received this grant as part of the West Slope Conservation Partners, which includes Crested Butte Land Trust, La Plata Open Space Conservancy and Montezuma Land Conservancy.