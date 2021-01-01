A large sinkhole opened up on First Street on Thursday caused by the collapse of a pipe beneath the road.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the city expected to have the hole repaired by Thursday evening. The formation of the sinkhole, which was near the intersection with White Avenue, was unrelated to work that was done this year by the city and Xcel Energy in that area, he said.
“It’s immediately adjacent to it, but it doesn’t appear that either Xcel’s intermediate pressure gas work nor the city’s sewer line work had any effect on that,” Prall said. “We believe it’s been occurring for quite a while.”
The pipe that caused the sinkhole was installed nearly a century ago, Prall said. It opened up a hole that was 6 feet by 6 feet wide and 7 feet deep. It was one of the largest sinkholes Prall said he has seen in this community.
“It’s actually due to a failed pipe that was put in in 1926,” Prall said. “The pipe about 8 feet outside the manhole collapsed. We are excavating right now down to be able to place a new piece of pipe in where that had been.”
After installing the pipe, the city planned to fill in the hole and patch the road with cold mix asphalt. The exact cause of the failure in the pipe is not known, but its age and the amount of use that road gets likely contributed, Prall said.
“Pipes shift over time due to ground settlement and so forth,” Prall said. “So it’s hard telling sometimes, but you have a facility there that has 30,000 cars per day going across it. That can be rough on a 95-year-old piece of infrastructure.”
This year has been pretty average as far as the need for street maintenance, Prall said. He said the city will typically see more maintenance needed when the weather begins to warm.
“Really when we start to see lots of potholes and so forth start to develop is usually in the spring when the frost is starting to leave the ground and we’re generally in wetter months,” Prall said. “So, right now, we’re definitely in a more normal cycle, but we’ll see come spring how harsh the winter was and what that does to our asphalt surfaces.”