Lindsey Stirling could barely contain her eagerness to hit the road.
“I am excited to entertain. I swear, I was born to entertain!” said the violinist in a June phone interview. “Nothing brings me more joy than making people smile and putting on a show.”
She finally did just that on July 3 in Kansas City with the first concert of her 2021 Artemis U.S. Tour, which was among a wave of tours that began in recent weeks following the pandemic.
Stirling will perform Friday at Las Colonias Amphitheater, starting the venue’s 2021 season with its first sold-out concert since it opened in 2017.
“Lindsey Stirling definitely surprised me,” said Maria Rainsdon, general manager for the amphitheater and Avalon Theatre. “I knew she was popular — she’s really big in Utah. But I didn’t expect her to be our first sell-out. Who knew you could sell 4,000 tickets if you could play the violin and dance?”
Stirling’s concert comes on the heels of an Aaron Lewis concert at the Avalon — 700 of the more than 1,000 ticketholders showed up for the concert — the same June weekend as Country Jam.
“I never thought the market could sustain that, but people are out and enjoying themselves,” Rainsdon said.
This bodes well for the upcoming concerts in the amphitheater’s season, which includes For King and Country and The Beach Boys, both rescheduled from 2020, as well as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads & Sublime, Foreigner, Sawyer Brown, Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice.
It’s a season that seemed a long time coming for both live music fans and musicians, said both Stirling and Joel Smallbone, who is part of the Christian duo For King and Country.
EAGER TO PERFORM
“There is going to be such a special feeling with any of the shows that happen this summer,” said Stirling, who rose to fame through YouTube and is known for her dynamic live shows in which she dances while playing the violin.
Performers and audiences are going to radiate gratitude and energy at being able to be together again, and “I think that’s going to be extra magical,” Stirling said.
Stirling’s thoughts were echoed by Joel Smallbone, who with his brother, Luke Smallbone, are For King and Country that performs at Las Colonias Amphitheater on July 29.
“Like most things, when something is taken from you, when you have the chance to get it back, it’s just glorious,” Joel Smallbone said in a phone interview in June, prior to going on tour. “We feel a very keen sense of purpose and mission, but we also feel an unencumbered enthusiasm to be able to safely and, you know, in association with all those rules and regulations, gather with people again.”
As musicians get back out on tour, “I’m thinking we’re going to find our footing in a way we maybe never had before,” he said. “The world will be better for it.”
COMING TO A HALT
Shortly before COVID-19 swept across the world, Stirling’s Artemis Tour was in Europe and For King and Country toured in Australia where the Smallbone brothers originally are from.
Stirling and Joel Smallbone both said they were set to go back out on tour in the U.S. when the pandemic postponed everything. It was a swift change of pace.
“We got married right as the band began,” said Smallbone, talking about For King and Country’s early days, more than a decade ago.
“Our whole way of life (for the brothers and their wives) has been associated with traveling, so there’s been this beautiful opportunity to just be with our families. I can’t put a price tag on that,” Joel Smallbone said.
On a personal level, it was a beautiful time, but there was also some “survivor’s remorse,” he admitted.
Globally, there has been such loss of life, and there has been unrest in the U.S. for many reasons, he said.
In the community of artists, younger musicians “sort of lost their opportunity to create momentum,” Smallbone said.
Stirling also acknowledged the benefit of already having a dedicated fan base prior to the start of the pandemic and she started a fund on her website to help beginning artists.
And for her own mental health she spent time with her family.
“Truest value lies in the people that I love,” she said.
STAYING BUSY IN A PANDEMIC
While time off is good for a while, Stirling wasn’t content to stay there.
“I did some very random things,” she said.
One of those was learning the skill of hair-hanging, which was “the hardest thing I’ve done physically,” Stirling said.
She performed the acrobatic move while playing the electric violin as part of her online Christmas special, “Home for The Holidays.”
She started Twitch streaming and organized a book club with fans — “I really enjoyed those discussions with a few hundred fans and myself,” she said.
She also did several video music collaborations and interviews with other musicians that she called String Sessions. “It was just a cool way to really highlight another artist. … It was almost an exercise that took me back to my beginning days,” Stirling said, referring to the many hours she spent shooting and editing video as she grew her fan base on YouTube at the start of her career.
Similarly, For King and Country stayed connected with fans online and released a Christmas album, “A Drummer Boy Christmas.”
The duo has another new album in the works as well. It’s all new music they created at home for the first time, instead of on a tour bus or backstage, because of the pandemic, he said.
From October to December, the brothers hit the road to perform concerts at drive-ins across the country.
“We’re better for it and I’m proud of us getting out there and meeting people where they are,” Smallbone said.
However, the energy of those shows with fans cheering in their cars was different and somewhat awkward — “It’s just a proximity effect,” he said. It was “some of the more difficult touring that we’ve ever done.”
CHANGES TO THE SHOW
“We saw the pandemic as a bit of an intermission,” Smallbone said.
It gave him and his brother, Luke, time to “rethink everything from the live show to new music, to how we’re going to present things. ... Let’s re-calibrate a bit,” Smallbone said.
He and his brother are known for having direct interaction with fans at their concerts, walking through the crowd, shaking hands while singing. For this tour, however, Smallbone wasn’t sure if that would be a part of the show.
“It’s maybe too early to tell,” he said in June. “I can’t wait to. … And the moment that we feel we can and do it well, we will.”
Stirling planned to put on the same stage show in 2020 as she had performed in Europe in 2019.
During the past year, though, “I’ve had time to kind of re-evaluate it,” she said. “I’ve changed it slightly because I now have been able to see how people reacted to the music.”
Another change to the show resulting from the pandemic was to the budget, she said. As a result, there wasn’t money to order new costumes.
But since she had time, Stirling decided to put it to good use in sewing bedazzling new costumes herself, giving them “what money can’t buy,” for her 2021 tour.
“I think it will be better than the Europe tour.”
She’s also done the editing for the video that will be on the big screens during her concert, something she feels gives the show more authenticity and she’s hopeful the audience will feel it as well
Fortunately, she kept the entire staff from the Artemis tour.
“We made it very intentional,” Stirling said. “These people have become like family to me. I didn’t want to take them out of something. They need work, too.”
In June, Stirling was running stairs knowing her fitness needed to be high for touring.
But one thing that’s hard to prepare for is the altitude in Colorado.
“After about the fourth song, I invariably pause and recognized the extra cardio,” Smallbone said. “We’re a very active band.”
It basically becomes a series of singing, running, playing and panting, he said.
Rainsdon read a comment from a promoter recently that said something to the effect of “if you don’t have a personal trainer, you need to get one because there are more artists on tour than we have ever seen.”
The 2021 season is crazy in a completely different way from 2020, she said.
With the amphitheater selling out for the first time, this season will be a true test in making sure there is enough room, enough food trucks, enough spots to buy a cold beverage and enough restrooms, Rainsdon said.
Before this season, the most tickets sold for a concert at the amphitheater was 2,700 for Modest Mouse in 2019, she said.
Tickets are capped at 4,000. Depending on how the July concerts go, perhaps it will be possible to go beyond that cap later in the season with the blessing of the Mesa County Health Department, of course, she said.
While getting ready for the amphitheater’s season, Rainsdon’s phone has been ringing off the hook with tour promoters.
Meanwhile, she’s already in the process of finalizing details for at least six concerts for the amphitheater’s 2022 season.
“The venue has arrived. Clearly, there’s no going back,” she said. “I really think we’ll see artists of this caliber every year moving forward.”