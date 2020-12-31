Grand Junction’s riverfront saw a lot of activity and development this year with construction projects at both Las Colonias Park and Dos Rios.
In May, a new river park amenity opened in Las Colonias that saw extensive use throughout the summer. The river park focused on providing an accessible experience for users.
“There are a lot of whitewater parks in Colorado,” Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said at the time. “Those parks really cater to a higher-end kayaker. Most people are kind of sidelined into being a spectator and watch those higher-end kayakers do their rolls and stand-up paddle boards do surfing on waves. Ours is really designed to be really accessible.”
At the same time, a bike park in Dos Rios started construction and opened a short while later. It included several lines for beginner and intermediate users. The city is pursuing a grant to add more features to the Dos Rios Bike Playground, as well as add a splash pad.
“I think it plugs right into what Grand Junction is all about,” Sherbenou said. “I think we are very much a bicycle destination. Our bicycle culture here just continues to deepen. It’s really exciting to see things like this add to that history.”
Over the summer, Grand Junction City Council approved bonds for infrastructure work in Dos Rios. That work began in August and is expected to be completed next spring. It includes installing utilities, roads, sidewalks and a bathroom, as well as landscaping.
“The first steps that our contractor is going to be working on is a lot of movement of dirt down in the area to get it moved around and properly compacted,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said.
“Probably the biggest, the excavators and so forth, will be working on our sewer line connections, as well as the connection of some storm drain infrastructure and water infrastructure,” he said.
The city is in the process of selling the Dos Rios property to a development group that will construct commercial and residential buildings in the area. That sale is expected to be finalized in early 2021.
Private development also went forward in the Las Colonias Business Park with two companies, Bonsai Design and RockyMounts, moving forward with construction on their headquarters in the park.
While there was concern early in the year from Bonsai over its ability to secure a loan, it has gotten financing and the building is under construction. RockyMounts’ main building was completed this year and its showroom is currently under construction.
The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is still recruiting other tenants for the park.
It is currently in discussion with eight nonprofits to construct a joint conservation and education center, GJEP Executive Director Robin Brown said.
“That’s a lot of nonprofits and a lot of boards to wrangle,” Brown said. “So, it will not be a fast process, but I’m pretty optimistic right now because everyone is enthusiastic about the benefits of building and sharing a location.”