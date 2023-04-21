Three departing City Council members are having benches placed in their honor in Las Colonias Park, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Rick Taggart, who was on City Council from 2015 to 2022 and served two stints as mayor, has had a bench placed next to the River Park at Las Colonias.
Taggart vacated his seat on City Council following his election to the Colorado House of Representatives in November.
Chuck McDaniel, who was on council from 2019 to 2023 and served a year as mayor, will have his bench located near the butterfly pond at Las Colonias Park. McDaniel did not run for re-election in April’s municipal election.
Phil Pe’a, who served on City Council from 2019 to 2023 and also did not run for re-election, will have his bench placed near the Las Colonias Amphitheatre, where he is a mainstay at shows that take place at the venue.
“On behalf of the Grand Junction community, we want to thank these three departing members of council for their tremendous service and leadership as our city has been progressing in the last four years,” Sherbenou said.
City Council also voted Wednesday, with the exception of Anna Stout because she was a candidate in the election, to officially certify the April 4 municipal election results.
Cody Kennedy will serve a two-year term in the District A council seat, which was vacated by Taggart.
Jason Nguyen will serve a four-year term in the seat vacated by Pe’a, and Scott Beilfuss will serve a four-year term in the seat vacated by McDaniel. Incumbent mayor Stout will serve another four-year term in District C.