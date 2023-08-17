A group of bicyclists make their way through Los Colonias Park on Wednesday morning. Los Colonias used to be the home of the historical sugar beet factory, and eventually a uranium mill during the Cold War, with clean up efforts for the leftover uranium beginning in 1980s and not finishing until the late 90s. Now a bustling riverfront park, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Los Colonias with a 2023 Phoenix Award for restoring, renovating, revitalizing and reusing contaminated property. In addition to the bike path, Las Colonias Park features an amphitheater, a dog park, below, and much more.
Dogs splash around in the Colorado River next to Los Colonias Park Wednesday. Los Colonias used to be the home of the historical Sugar Beet Factory, and eventually a uranium mill during the Cold War, with clean up efforts for the leftover uranium beginning in 1980s and not finishing until the late 90s. Now a bustling riverfront park, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded Los Colonias with a 2023 Phoenix Award for restoring, renovating, revitalizing and reusing contaminated property.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction’s Las Colonias Park got some national recognition this month when it won a 2023 Phoenix Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA gives Phoenix Awards to outstanding public, private and nonprofit projects and professionals to recognize the progression of brownfields redevelopment over the past 20 years. Brownfields redevelopment is restoring, renovating, revitalizing and reusing contaminated property.