More construction is set to start this year at Las Colonias River Park as plans for a restaurant and retail plaza are finalized.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown updated the Grand Junction City Council on the progress of the plaza project at its Monday work session. Brown said the Las Colonias Development Corp. is targeting October for the start of work on the plaza, but there are several steps left before it gets there.
Brown said the LCDC last summer put out a request for proposal for a developer to build the plaza, but did not receive any responses. She said developers gave several reasons for not responding, including being busy with other projects or not seeing a large enough margin on the project.
“That’s when we went back to the drawing board and said we could be the developer, the Las Colonias Development Corporation, we will build the plaza and then manage and lease it out to tenants,” Brown said.
Since then, Brown said they have brought on an architect and builder and have completed an initial cost estimate of between $5.5 and $6.5 million. The final cost projection will come in on Sept. 8, she said.
The design will include six buildings that utilizes a flexible design to allow for use by a variety of business types and sizes. It will be located to the east of the dog park and have a central plaza area. Brown said the concept is based on the history of Las Colonias.
“If we were taking an old village where everybody who used to live down there used to do their shopping on their way home and renovating it into a modern use, what would that look like,” Brown said. “So that was kind of the inspiration with the design.”
The LCDC has been in discussion with a number of potential tenants, Brown said, including restaurants, retailers and a winery. She said they plan to have the plaza open by next summer with all its buildings filled.
“We, at this point, are just trying to get the buildings up, get tenants in, open with a full slate of tenants,” Brown said. “That’s also been really important to us is we don’t open the plaza in May with one tenant. We want a full slate of tenants and make it really desirable where we can’t keep people away from there.”
The project has not yet finalized its financing, Brown said, but they are in the process. She said the less debt they take on will allow the LCDC to become profitable sooner. She said they are looking into its options for reinvesting those profits in the future.
“We can leverage the LCDC in the future when it does become profitable and all those profits we can put back into projects along the river district,” Brown said. “We can put them into economic development projects that the private sector won’t take on or we can partner and do public private partnerships.”
Brown said they continue to have outdoor recreation businesses express interest in building in Las Colonias.
A company that builds teardrop campers and is already located in Grand Junction is considering building at the park. She said they have also had interest from a fourth company.
RockyMounts has moved into its building and is moving forward with the completion of its front showroom by the end of the year, Brown said. Bonsai Design has broken ground and she said they plan to have their facility completed by December.
“We’re pretty excited about the interest,” Brown said. “Obviously with the park being complete, meaning all the infrastructure is in, the grass is now growing, there are hundreds if not thousands of people enjoying the river park, it’s been great for our recruitment efforts.”