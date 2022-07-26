The river park channel at Las Colonias has been blocked off by sandbags because of low river flows.
The sandbags, located just downstream of the Las Colonias boat ramp, are required when the Colorado River drops below 810 cubic feet per second.
“The River Park channel has to be cut off from the main channel to protect the critical habitat for the four endangered fish species in the Colorado River,” according to a city of Grand Junction press release.
According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, the river was running at 609 cubic feet per second through Palisade on Monday.
Last year, the same location was discharging 728 cfs. The median stream flow for that station on July 25 on an average year is 1,370 cfs.
Because of the blockage, residents are no longer able to float on inner tubes, paddleboards or kayaks through the park. Larger boats, such as rafts, are not allowed in the river park channel, either.
“It’s more floating in the pools of water rather than moving with the current of the river,” said Ken Sherbenou, director of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, in the release.
“The River Park is not only a recreational feature, it plays a very important role in providing habitat for endangered native fish species,” Sherbenou added. “We ask visitors who still want to come to the River Park to leave the sandbags intact and in position to provide protection for the endangered fish until water levels increase.”