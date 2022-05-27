The River Park at Las Colonias is set to begin its third season of operation this weekend, and city of Grand Junction officials are expecting another busy one.
“It’s one of the signature developments that indicates summer is here,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said of the opening.
The river park, located in a side channel off the Colorado River, includes two standing wave features, a wide channel and wading areas.
Everyone using the river park should wear a life jacket and take proper safety precautions because the river park is not like being in a regular pool, Sherbenou said.
“It’s still a natural river, and there are all sorts of hazards,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said the amount of traffic the river park gets depends a lot on river flows. The first season it was open, 2020 had better flows than last season, and Sherbenou said the city is expecting this year to be similar to last year.
The better the flows, the longer the season, Sherbenou said, but the river park will at least be open all summer.
This year, the city is working on a major revegetation and bank stabilization project intended to introduce more native grasses to the park.
Park users are being asked to stay off newly-seeded and irrigated areas.
“A lot of that effort will provide a lot of bank stability and prevent erosion, and also beautify the area,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou also said the city is expecting a busy summer for the Las Colonias Amphitheater, which already hosted Snoop Dogg.
Scheduled performers this summer are Bob Dylan, ZZ Top, Nelly and others.