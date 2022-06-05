A zipline across the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park to Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction has had its expected completion date moved back and is now expected to open this fall, according to the city of Grand Junction.
Bonsai Aerial Adventures, a Grand Junction-based company that specializes in ziplines and other adventure attractions, had promised to install a zipline worth at least $600,000 when it became the anchor tenant at the Las Colonias Business Park. Bonsai received $1 million in incentives from the city of Grand Junction along with some tax breaks to move to Las Colonias.
According to the zipline lease, the city of Grand Junction will release the $1 million collateral for Bonsai’s incentives once Bonsai completes its obligations related to the zipline, which had an original expected completion date of August 1, 2021.
Bonsai submitted an application for the zipline in May, 2021, with an eye toward having the feature up and running by fall, 2021.
Last November, Grand Junction City Council approved an operating plan (6-0, with Randall Reitz abstaining because of a personal friendship with Bonsai founders Thaddeus and Sarah Shrader) and set an expected completion date of May 31, 2022.
The city of Grand Junction announced last week that the zipline is now expected to open in this fall.
Thaddeus Shrader said the project was delayed by some complications engineering the project, but those issues have been sorted out.
“There’s a tremendous amount of considerations you have to make when you’re building in this area,” Shrader said.
“It turned out to be a major gymnastic process,” he said.
Bonsai now has crews working on projects in Colorado Springs and Oregon, Shrader said, and is committed to building Grand Junction’s zipline as soon as possible.
Shrader said Bonsai is being cautious with a timeline because of supply chain and construction timeline variables.
“We’re going to figure out a way to get the zipline in this year,” Shrader said.
The zipline will take off from a 15-foot high launch tower, travel more than 1,000 feet over the Colorado River, and land on a 32-foot-tall tower near Butterfly Lake, which is next to Bonsai’s building at Las Colonias.
RIDES TO COST $18 TO $21
According to the operating plan, rides will cost $18 for ages 17 and under, with $1 to go to the city, and $21 for adults, with $2 to go to the city.
Bonsai is leasing the space for the zipline from the city of Grand Junction for $1,069 per year, according to the lease, and a provision in the lease requires the zipline to host at least 4,000 public rides per lease year.
Bonsai has been planning for the zipline to be part of the Las Colonias Business Park since the park’s framework was approved by Grand Junction City Council in 2017.
Officials for the city of Grand Junction weren’t able to offer much information on the zipline’s status.
“That’s really on Bonsai, we really have everything buttoned up as far as our agreements,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said he thinks a groundbreaking could be right around the corner, and the zipline could give the park’s already high usage a boost once fall rolls around.
City Attorney John Shaver said he wasn’t sure how the city and Bonsai’s agreements would be affected by the newest delay because he hadn’t talked to Bonsai about it.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city has an upcoming meeting with Bonsai, after which more information might be available.
City Council Member Abe Herman said he’s excited to see the zipline project come to fruition and that the agreements state the zipline will be Americans With Disabilities Act accessible.
Council member Dennis Simpson said it’s hard to say whether Bonsai is living up to its original agreements with the city because the company’s lease agreement with the Las Colonias Development Corp. isn’t publicly available.
“In my view, it’s Bonsai with a lot of talk and not much action,” Simpson said.
LOT OF TALK, NOT MUCH ACTION
Simpson previously sued the Las Colonias Development Corp. when he was running for City Council, arguing that the corporation is subject to the Colorado Open Records Act, but Judge Gretchen Larson ruled the corporation is not subject to open records laws.
Shrader, who is involved with the Las Colonias Development Corp. and Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s efforts marketing the Las Colonias Business Park to prospective tenants, said other amenities at the park such as the boat ramp are being used heavily.
Some other amenities are in the works to improve the park space as well, Shrader said, including a potential public market for local producers and a bridge over the butterfly lake.
Shrader said the business park itself is drawing interest. The park has sent a lease to a group of nonprofits that wish to remain anonymous.
Bonsai and bike rack manufacturer RockyMounts are the major tenants at Las Colonias, with a few other businesses occupying space in Bonsai’s building.
“There’s a lot of movement,” Shrader said. “There’s pot-stirring going on down there for sure.”