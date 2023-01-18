A zipline going from Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa across the Colorado River to Las Colonias Park is now being planned for spring 2023, according to the city of Grand Junction
The zipline was previously slated to be constructed by the end of 2022. The construction dates for the zipline have been moved back several times.
Grand Junction-based Bonsai Aerial Adventures agreed to complete a zipline worth at least $600,000 as part of a deal with the city of Grand Junction, in which the city gave Bonsai $1 million in incentives to move its headquarters into the Las Colonias Business Park, near where the end of the zipline is planned to be, when the company was considering leaving town.
The zipline was originally expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2021. In November of that year, Grand Junction City Council approved a lease and operating plan that included an expected completion date of May 31, 2022.
In late spring, 2022, the city announced the zipline was expected to open in the fall. In the fall, the city announced the zipline was expected to open by the end of 2022.
According to a memo to city council, Bonsai had encountered problems with its designs stemming from groundwater in the area.
Bonsai’s site plan for the zipline was approved by city staff in May, 2021. It received planning clearance from the city in September, 2022. The clearance is due to expire in April.
Bonsai must build the zipline in order for the city of Grand Junction to release the $1 million collateral from the Las Colonias deal.