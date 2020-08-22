Starting tonight, last call for alcohol will move to 11 p.m.
Gov. Jared Polis announced that decision Friday, saying that the number of new COVID-19 cases among Coloradans between the ages of 20 to 39 have continued to decline since he signed an executive order a month ago mandating that bars and restaurants not serve alcohol after 10 p.m.
At that time, the largest increase in positive coronavirus cases was coming from people in that age group, which at the time made up about 48.45% of all cases.
While the group still has the highest incidence of positive cases — 21.58% for those 20 to 29, and 18.12% for 30- to 39-year-olds — together they are down about 10 percentage points since cases peaked July 19, according to data compiled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Polis said that if things keep going as they are now, he’s hopeful to raise the last-call order back to midnight in a month or so.
“As you know, from the very start I’m committed to making decisions based on data and evidence, and that shows that Coloradans are doing their part wearing masks and staying apart from others,” he said. “The past few weeks, cases have gone down and, as a result, the policy is being modified. We’ll continue to evaluate future steps. My hope is that it can be at midnight as soon as possible.”
Still, Polis said he’s concerned not so much about raising last-call by an hour, but whether people will continue to be vigilant in private settings, particularly at a time when colleges and universities are starting a new semester.
At Colorado Mesa University, for example, officials have been reacting to back-to-campus parties that have sprung up as students returned to in-person classes this past week.
Polis, too, warned that the state isn’t out of the woods just yet, and such get-togethers can easily cause a resurgence of the potentially deadly virus.
“I’m very concerned about our residential colleges in particular,” the governor said. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned is that congregate living facilities are at greater risk for spreading the virus. They’re doing what they can in the dorms, they’re doing what they can in the dining facilities, but by the nature of living together, it’s a significantly increased risk over folks who return home everyday.”
Polis’ initial order applied to liquor stores and grocery stores that sell alcohol, but within days limited it only to establishments that sell alcohol for on-site use. Most liquor stores already close at 10 p.m., though others stay open until 11 p.m. or midnight on weekends.
Polis added that his general preference, outside of the global pandemic, is not to have any kind of last-call law, and he plans to work with the Colorado Legislature to allow local governments to set their own time limits, even to as late as 4 a.m.