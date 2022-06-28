It’s primary election day, and voters have until 7 p.m. today to drop off their ballots.
There are several local, state and federal candidates in both major parties vying for the right to continue their campaigns into the November midterm election, including races that could impact which party controls state government, the Colorado Legislature and Congress over the next few years.
The county’s director of elections, Brandi Bantz, said all is ready, but reminds voters not to put their ballots in the mail. Bantz was named the county’s designated election official when Clerk Tina Peters was removed from that role.
“We want to remind all eligible voters that ballots must be received by our office by 7 p.m.,” Bantz said Monday. “Postmarks do not count. We will have bipartisan teams at all eight secure 24-hour drop boxes to ensure the boxes are closed, locked and all ballots are securely transported to the election division.”
Locally, two of the biggest contests are over who will be running for the 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert or state Sen. Don Coram for the Republicans, and Sol Sandoval, Alex Walker or Adam Frisch for the Democrats.
A statewide race that has a lot of local attention also is to be decided today.
That one will determine if the embattled Peters, who faces criminal charges for election tampering and official misconduct, can defeat former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson and Yuma County resident Michael O’Donnell.
The winner will attempt to unseat Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat.
Her replacement in the clerk’s office also has drawn much attention in the county. Bobbie Gross, who narrowly lost to Peters in the 2018 primary race, is running against fellow Republican Julie Fisher.
Fisher works as a trainer in the clerk’s office, though Peters did name Fisher as her “second chief deputy clerk,” a position that the county, state and the courts have said isn’t a position acknowledged under state law.
The winner of that contest will run against Democrat Jeffery Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard.
Other local races include Sheriff Todd Rowell, who is hoping to keep that title after being appointed by Mesa County commissioners when former Sheriff Matt Lewis resigned last year. He is running against De Beque Town Marshall Robert Dalley in the GOP primary.
The winner will run against Green Party candidate Bruce Lohmiller.
In several Colorado House contests, Grand Junction City Councilor Rick Taggart is running against Dr. Trish Weber for House District 55, which primarily includes the city.
Farther north in the Democratic Party primary for House District 57, which includes Garfield County, two Glenwood Springs residents are hoping to run against state Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, for that seat: Cole Buerger and Elizabeth Velasco.
That race has become particularly important because of legislative redistricting, which turned that district into one heavily favoring Democrats when the predominantly left-leaning Pitkin County was paired with the right-leaning Garfield County.
Anther contested House primary in the region is between Republicans Savannah Wolfson and Glen Lowe for House District 26, which includes Rio Blanco, Moffat, Routt and Eagle counties. The winner will face Democrat Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, who is running unopposed.
The primaries also include Republicans Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea vying to challenge U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, in the fall; and Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl in the GOP primary for governor, who would go on to face Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.
Bantz also said that voters shouldn’t be concerned with the color coding on their return envelops.
Those colors do not indicate political affiliation, but the type of ballots they are, such as a second ballot mailed to a voter at their request, voters who were sent more than one ballot, or a ballot that requires identification.
The colors also are used to make sure all ballot envelopes are facing the same direction when they are checked for voter registration.
“The colors are a visual to help the staff and judges when processing to ensure we are following the laws and rules,” Bantz said.
As of late Monday morning, more voters have cast ballots in the Republican primary than the Democratic one, 333,792 to 302,608, respectively.
Still, that’s only about 18% of the total number of active registered voters in the state, according to ballot data complied by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
To date, 101,175 unaffiliated voters statewide have cast ballots in the GOP primary, while 77,337 voted in the Democratic Party primary.
In Mesa County, voter turnout is higher.
More than 26%, with more Republican ballots returned than Democratic ones, 20,866 to 6,020, respectively.