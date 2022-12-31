Among the many problems the Western Slope faced in 2020 was a lack of precipitation that created the conditions for a particularly harsh fire season. At one point that year, the Grand Valley was covered in ash as the red glow from the Pine Gulch Fire gave the Bookcliffs an ominous silhouette at night.

Those days might seem a distant memory now for residents of the Grand Valley. In each of the two years since, the region has received more than its average annual precipitation. The region’s annual average in precipitation is 9.06 inches, but after Grand Junction received 9.79 inches in 2021, it saw another 9.21 inches through Dec. 30 this year.