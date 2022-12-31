Among the many problems the Western Slope faced in 2020 was a lack of precipitation that created the conditions for a particularly harsh fire season. At one point that year, the Grand Valley was covered in ash as the red glow from the Pine Gulch Fire gave the Bookcliffs an ominous silhouette at night.
Those days might seem a distant memory now for residents of the Grand Valley. In each of the two years since, the region has received more than its average annual precipitation. The region’s annual average in precipitation is 9.06 inches, but after Grand Junction received 9.79 inches in 2021, it saw another 9.21 inches through Dec. 30 this year.
In comparison, in 2020, Grand Junction received 4.31 inches fewer than the annual average. In each of the past two years, rainfall and snowfall essentially doubled.
“Back in 2020, we were in a terrible pattern,” said Grand Junction National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse.
“We didn’t really get a good monsoon season. We were pretty much blocked by a ridge of high pressure for much of the period, especially during the summer months, so we didn’t get any of that good monsoon moisture. That’s when we get a lot of our good moisture, the monsoon season, and then during the late December and January timeframe. That’s kind of our wettest period here in Junction. With 2020, we missed out on a good chunk of when we get our moisture, so that was a big contributing factor, for sure. In the last couple of years, we’ve had a good monsoon season here in Grand Junction.”
With a little more moisture Friday night and a 50% chance of more precipitation today, 2022’s numbers will receive a slight boost before the turn of the calendar. Stackhouse said a little more snow might even fall, or that there could be a mix of rain and snow.
“We’re hoping that our inversion holds strong and we’re able to just keep with snow with that cold air trapped,” Stackhouse said. “Either way, we’re looking at some moisture for the next couple of days.”
The new year will likely be kicking off with more precipitation.
“We are in what we call an unsettled pattern, so this main system we’re dealing with is going to be moving in by (Friday night), and it’s probably going to linger into Monday, as well, before finally lifting out into the Plains,” Stackhouse said.
“After that, we’ve got another quick-moving system moving through mid-next week, and there’s another big system potentially moving in later next week into the weekend. The big system’s ending as we head into early next week, but then we’ll have another couple shots of moisture as we head into the first week of the new year.”