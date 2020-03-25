Various streaming services are facing unprecedented levels of use and Daily Sentinel readers are doing their part, according to the latest poll at gjsentinel.com.
The top option in the poll question — which asked “How are you spending your time self-isolating during COVID-19?” — was watching TV/movies with 19% of the vote.
Roughly 18% of respondents said they were working and another 18% said they weren’t self-isolating at all. The two other answers with significant tallies were reading and cleaning, with 15 and 14% of the vote, respectively.
