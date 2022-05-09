Pickleball’s popularity continues to grow in Grand Junction.
The 10th annual Western Colorado Regional Pickleball Tournament occurred this past weekend, and Grand Junction Parks and Recreation officials, who sponsor the tournament, says excitement for the sport is only increasing.
“The great thing about it is that it’s all ages. I think every day of the week, you’re going to see somebody at Lincoln Park or Pine Ridge playing pickleball. It’s very popular,” said Shon Birch, the recreation coordinator for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation.
Birch said that even in the winter, when outdoor courts are less accessible, pickleballers take to indoor gyms.
For the latest tournament, brackets were organized based on skill set rather than age. There’s a 3.0 division of beginners, then 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 divisions, which, said Birch, “is for the really, really good players.”
Men and women played separately and respective to their individual divisions on Saturday. For Sunday’s showing, however, brackets were mixed gender and based solely on division. Championships were both days for each division.
“This isn’t categorized by age, yet. I say ‘yet’ because as the popularity of pickleball continues to grow, we may start to do it by age brackets,” Birch said. “In the future, do I see us maybe leaning towards an age-based bracket? Possibly. But right now, we’re basing our brackets based off of skill level.”
Much of the draw to pickleball lies in its shorter match time and relative ease on the body, as it’s considered less physically demanding than tennis, for example.
For this reason, pickleball’s age demographic ranges widely, from under 25 to upward of 80 years old.
“When I started playing three years ago, there were definitely more old people. Now you’re seeing more young people starting to play and get involved. I think it is absolutely growing in popularity (in Mesa County),” said Dusty Miller, a player in the tournament.
Courts are becoming more crowded.
Dean Hochstetler, another tournament competitor, said that courts are becoming increasingly congested with pickleballers throughout the Grand Valley.
As a result, some are calling for more courts.
Birch feels that the need is there, but tennis courts can be taped to make pickleball courts, which was the case for this particular tournament. One tennis court can become two pickleball courts, he said.
“We all could use more courts. There’s times you’ll wait four or five rounds to get on the court, so we need more,” Hochstetler said “The city is resurfacing the tennis courts and striping it for pickleball, which will give us more courts. So they’re aware of the need and trying to make it right.
“It is very, very popular. I’m from Montrose, and we’re getting new players all the time.”
It isn’t uncommon for players 65 and older to play. Many older adults who once played tennis find pickleball a fun way to stay active without the physical strain.
For Miller, it was after she had a hip replacement and couldn’t play racquetball. Pickleball was a little slower paced with “less walls to run into.”
For Miller and others, remaining active, social, and competitive makes pickleball attractive.