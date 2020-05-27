With more than 1,200 votes cast in the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com, 59% of those who responded said they love the wall of 41 Trump/Pence campaign signs along Interstate 70.
The next largest group — just more than 27% — say they hate the display. Roughly 6% said they dislike the wall, 5% said they like it and 3% were indifferent.
What is your opinion of the wall of Trump/Pence signs along Interstate 70?
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
