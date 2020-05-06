In the opinion of visitors to gjsentinel.com, Colorado’s response to COVID-19 has been poorer than what has been done in other states.
The poll question – which asks “How do you feel Colorado’s response to COVID-19 compares to other states?” — saw 58% of voters say the response is much worse. Another 17% said the response is somewhat worse.
Around 10% said the response is much better, 8% said it is about the same and 7% said it is somewhat better.
The poll is open through Saturday, so head to gjsentinel.com to cast your vote.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
