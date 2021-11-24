Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault oftentimes are confronted with a feeling of hopelessness.
Hollie VanRoosendaal, who is the director of domestic violence and sexual assault services at Hilltop Latimer House, said that’s where they can help.
Latimer House has a 24-hour crisis line and a variety of services it offers to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
A statement on its website offers a glimpse of how large of a problem domestic and sexual assault: “Domestic violence and sexual assault affects nearly 1 out of 3 females and 1 out of 4 males in the U.S. That’s why it’s imperative that we provide free support and services for those who need them in Mesa, Montrose, Delta, and Ouray counties. Please use the provided form to send a private and confidential message to Hilltop’s Latimer House.”
The confidential form is an important feature to make victims feel at ease when they contact Latimer House, VanRoosendaal said.
“It’s set up to send and they can exit and it leaves no history, so it’s totally confidential,” she said.
There’s a support group specifically for victims of domestic violence and sometime in January, VanRoosendaal said there will be a new support group for victims of sexual assault.
For victims facing dangerous situations, Latimer House has two safehouses, one in Grand Junction and one in Delta.
The facility has nine staff members and seven active volunteers.
Services, including the 24-hour crisis line, offer both English and Spanish language staff and volunteers, VanRoosendaal said.
VanRoosendaal said the services cover nearly every situation for a victim from finding and helping fund temporary or long-term housing needs, to helping navigate possible legal issues, to helping with transportation, clothing, food, cellphone needs and more.
“We really work with them to find out what they need and utilize the funding that we have to give them, so they can get the help they need,” VanRoosendaal said.
Many victims that go to the safehouse have left a home with nothing but the clothes they are wearing, so they are in need of many things, VanRoosendaal said.
When it comes to funding, VanRoosendaal said Latimer House can always use donations.
Last weekend, Latimer House received a donation of $19,000 from the Giving Club, a philanthropic group made up of local women that donates to local nonprofits.
VanRoosendaal said Hilltop receives federal and state funding, but there are requirements and limitations on how those funds can be used.
That’s where private donations help.
“For example, if a victim has their car vandalized: To fix the windshield or flat tires, donations would help with the repairs,” she said.
She also said that gift cards can be a special way to help victims. It allows them to do their own shopping for clothes and other items.
The Hilltop Latimer House website — hilltoplatimerhouse.org — provides a more thorough look at the services they offer, as well as how donations can be made.