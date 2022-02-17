The Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 9th anniversary Friday with an event at Chez Lena Restaurant at Western Colorado Community College.
According to a press release, the event will feature Sarah McCarthy, Sen. John Hickenlooper’s Western Colorado Regional Director; Janeth Stancle, Hickenlooper’s Central Mountain regional representative; and Alyssa Logan, a policy adviser for Sen. Michael Bennet, as guest speakers.
The chamber was founded in February 2013 in order to promote the economic success of minority communities.
“We’re really excited. It’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of late work,” Chamber Vice President Sonia Gutierrez said. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re thankful for all the community’s support.”
Gutierrez, who has been with the chamber for about five years, said it has grown a lot since she first became involved, including starting to offer classes on how to start a business to Spanish speakers, and providing statistical and analytic information to members to help their businesses.
The chamber also now has a physical location in Colorado Mesa University’s Innovation Center, Gutierrez said, which means students can use the chamber as a resource. The chamber is working on a program to put chamber members together with CMU graduates.
In the future, Gutierrez said, she would like the chamber to work more closely with the other economic development organizations in the region and grow its membership.
“We want to make that partnership even stronger so we can offer more resources to our members,” Gutierrez said.
The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chez Lena. Tickets are $35 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.