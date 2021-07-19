Sweltering heat couldn’t dry the spirits of people celebrating the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez on Saturday at the Las Colonias Amphitheatre.
Organized by the Cesar Chavez Celebration Committee, Saturday’s event not only honored the iconic activist, but celebrated Latino heritage as a whole with Aztec dances, musical performances and speeches.
Cesar Chavez Day is March 31, but the Grand Valley celebration was delayed this year because of COVID-19.
“We chose this location because it was an area where our ancestors settled and worked, and we honor Cesar Chavez to also honor those who work in the fields to put food on our tables,” said Nelly Garcia, a volunteer with the celebration committee. “He saw that workers didn’t have the rights that every human should have, and he was able to change that. He led by example.”
Chavez was a farm worker who, while in San Jose in 1952, became a grassroots organizer for the Community Service Organization, a California Latino rights group. In 1962, Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association.
Most famously, the workers association and Chavez joined the Filipino group Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee for the Delano grape strike in 1965.
The movement was to ensure more rights for farm workers and lasted for five years. The purpose was to grant farm workers more union protections and rights through non-violent means and a mass boycott of non-union grapes.
It was successful and serves as an early example of an effective use of a boycott, partnership between Filipino and Mexican farm workers and establishment of union rights for farm workers.
Chavez’s advocacy continued throughout his life, as he worked to ban pesticides that harmed farm workers in the mid-1980s.
Chavez died in 1993 at 66 years old and was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994.
“Sometimes our leaders don’t understand what we’re fighting for, but he was a normal person who knew the struggle,” Garcia said. “He was very humble and intelligent. He was also focused on building a stronger community. He was the voice but also level-headed. And, as he said, it was never about the grapes — it was about the people.”
CELEBRATING CULTURE
Saturday’s events brought people from beyond Mesa County and a variety of performances. La Familia Music Group, an independent record label from Montrose, had a vendor booth at the event, and some of its rappers performed original material for the crowd.
Danza Azteca de Grand Junction also gave multiple performances.
“It’s an honor for us to be here and celebrate Cesar Chavez with the community,” said Susana Gutierrez of Danza Azteca. “He was an activist for all of us, so this is a great way to put ourselves out there and for people to learn about our culture.”
Delivering the keynote address was former Colorado state representative Joe Salazar.
If there was anything he wanted people to take from Saturday’s event, it was unity.
“Today is about recognizing our commonalities and being communal in nature. We should be here to help each other out. The direction the world is going is saddening, and we need to work together to build a better future,” Salazar said. “I also want people to recognize that we have so many things to celebrate and a beautiful culture.”
Aside from honoring Chavez’s legacy and Latino culture, Saturday’s celebration also honored those who embody the values and spirit of Chavez.
The organizing committee presented a Person of the Year award to a man who has roots deeper in the Grand Valley than most.
Jose Luiz Chavez’s family has lived in or near modern-day Las Colonias since the turn of the 20th century. Right at the entrance to the amphitheater is a historical plaque with a brief summary of how it was once a Latino and farm worker neighborhood.
Right next to the wall of text is a photo of Jose’s grandparents Diego and Ignacita Gallegos.
“I grew up here, my grandmother lived right here with my aunt. I love this community, and I like to get people to know their culture and be proud of who they are,” Jose said. “It doesn’t matter what race you are, what gender you are, or if you’re LGBTQ, it doesn’t matter. What matters is what’s in your soul. So I like to fight to make sure people are accepted for who they are.”
Jose was honored for his work in criminal justice as a probation officer and working with children in the juvenile justice system.
He knew the difficulty of being a person of color in a mostly white Grand Valley in the mid-20th century. So he went into the justice system to make it more equitable for children of color, and so he could be a role model for someone who looked like them.
“When I was a kid, they didn’t allow you to use your Mexican name. So at school, I had to go by Joe Chavez through K-12. And if you spoke Spanish in class, you were punished. The teachers would teach the kids not of color and wouldn’t look at the rest of us. So you knew you were different and had to fight for everything. And my dad told me to always be proud of who you are,” Jose said. “I was always told that because of my skin color, I’m going to prison. And I hated that, so I went to college to get a degree and change the system.
“When you’re outside of the system, you don’t know the secrets. But once you get in, you can learn and change it. You can tell people what the rules are and how they can get out of the system and have a better life,” Jose said.
Jose opted to stay in the Grand Valley to make sure kids like him had better opportunities. When Las Colonias was being developed, he and others made sure it was given its current name.
“It’s the only Latino-named park in Mesa County, and we have heritage here,” he said. “My dad said how this was always Las Colonias to us. I told my dad, ‘Let’s find a way to name it that.’ He asked me if I thought I could do it, and I just replied, ‘Why not?’ ”