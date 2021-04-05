The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple in Grand Junction as part of an announced intention to construct 20 new temples throughout the world.
The announcement came Easter Sunday during an address from church President Russell M. Nelson during the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a press release from the church.
The new temple locations span from Oslo, Norway, to Cape Town, South Africa, but also include locations in nine states in the western United States.
In addition to Grand Junction, temples are to be built in Burley, Idaho; Casper, Wyoming; Farmington, New Mexico; and Helena, Montana, among others.
According to the press release, Colorado is home to 150,000 Latter-day Saints members spread among 310 congregations. The Grand Junction temple will be the third in Colorado, joining Fort Collins and Denver.
No information on a possible location for the Grand Junction temple was released.
The new temple planned for Smithfield, Utah, north of Logan, will be the state’s 26th temple. The press release said there are currently 2.1 million Latter-day Saints members in Utah.
As of 2019, 167 Mormon temples were operating with 35 more under construction, according to churchofjesuschristtemples.org.
There are 41 temples now under construction or renovation, and ground was broken for 21 new temples in 2020.
The 20 new temples is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the church, according to a news release.
In 1998, former church President Gordon B. Hinckley, who died in 2008, announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, but he did not list specific locations, the news release said.