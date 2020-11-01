A contentious election cycle has raised concerns nationally about what may transpire on Nov. 3, but in Mesa County officials anticipate an orderly Election Day.
Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker said he’s worked closely with the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office to ensure everything runs smoothly on Tuesday.
“We’ve talked with the Clerk’s Office about what that day should look like to make sure everyone can vote without intimidation,” he said.
Shoemaker said he plans to have extra staff on Nov. 3 for additional support, if needed.
“We’ve heard nothing at all that would indicate there will be a need for it but we want to be prepared for anything,” he added. “We’ve had conversations on possible contingency plans that require police response — but we don’t anticipate any problems.”
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters said she’s communicated regularly with law enforcement and feels everything has run well.
“Everybody has been very cordial and friendly and compliant with COVID restrictions,” she said. “We haven’t had any reports of intimidation and we take that on a case-by-case basis.”
Peters added that contingency plans have been discussed as they monitor any threats in the community.
“We don’t anticipate anything out of the ordinary at this point. Mesa County voters have been very respectful,” she said.
Earlier this month, the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation spoke out about concerns it had regarding voter intimidation and a possible violent reaction to whoever wins the presidential race.
Across the country, FBI field offices have initiated campaigns to increase the public’s awareness about campaign finance crimes, voter fraud, civil rights violations, cyber threats targeting the election process as well as other possible threats in the upcoming election, according to the press release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado also renewed its commitment to a safe and fair election this November.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in a press release. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office or the FBI.”
Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input, the press release states. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.
Dunn has directed Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Weber to be on duty for the two weeks leading up to the election to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns and ensure those complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities.
In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day, the press release said.
In an article in Friday’s Denver Post, Denver’s public safety officials admitted that they are preparing for a busy Election Day this year. The city will open its Emergency Operations Center on Monday and it will stay open on Tuesday to monitor activity related to the election.
The Denver’s Office of Clerk and Recorder and the police department have received a few reports of voter intimidation but none have been substantiated after investigation, The Denver Post reported.
One thing Peters and her staff have been looking out for this past month in Mesa County has been making sure nobody is breaking the 100-foot rule.
In Colorado, electioneering, in other words campaigning, is prohibited from taking place either inside a polling place or within 100 feet of any building that contains a polling location is located, according to the Colorado Secretary of State website. Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop-box and each polling place must post signs marking the limit.
Shoemaker realizes the significance of the day and wants to be prepared, but also doesn’t want to deter voters.
“We will not be physically present at voting sites but will be readily available if there is a problem,” he said. “We want people to know we will be readily available to address any issues that arise but don’t want to be physically present at the polls.
“We want to make sure it’s safe for people to go out and vote freely and we’re not hearing anything to the contrary,” he added.