The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies for the Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period from July 16-19. Increased DUI patrols will be on Colorado roads statewide looking for impaired drivers.
“This summer, make the right choice, don’t drink and drive. We all know that there are all kinds of gatherings involving the consumption of alcohol and marijuana, there is no reason to be caught off guard without a plan,” Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol said in a news release.
Last year 276 impaired drivers were arrested during the 2020 Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period.
To date in 2021, 102 people have been killed on Colorado roads by a suspected impaired driver. That accounts for a third of the total traffic deaths so far this year, which is 302. In addition, June had more impaired driving-related fatalities than any month so far this year — 26.
“Everyone traveling on Colorado roads has loved ones expecting them to arrive safely,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Impaired-related crashes are completely avoidable. Arrange for a sober ride before consuming alcohol or marijuana. Zero deaths on Colorado roadways is the goal and impaired driving prevention and education is a major component of helping us achieve it.”
In 2020, the total number of fatal accidents in Colorado was 574, with 212 people killed in 192 accidents with suspected impaired drivers.
So far this year, according to the CDOT data, Mesa County has had five fatal accidents with two suspected impaired drivers behind the wheel.
Delta County has had three fatal accidents with one involving a suspected impaired driver.
Garfield County has had two fatal accidents but neither involved an impaired driver. Ouray County didn’t have a fatal accident in 2020, but this year, three fatal accidents were reported with two of those involving a suspected impaired driver.
Montrose has not had a fatal accident so far this year, according to CDOT. In 2020, the county had six fatal accidents with three suspected impaired drivers.
In 2020, Mesa County had 13 fatal accidents with a suspected impaired driver behind the wheel in three of those.
Delta had eight fatality accidents with two that involved suspected impaired drivers last year.
Garfield had 10 fatal accidents with seven people killed in five accidents with suspected impaired drivers.
Statewide, Front Range counties had the highest number of fatal accidents involving impaired drivers.
Adams County has had 10 fatal accidents involving suspected impaired drivers followed by Denver and Jefferson counties with nine each, Arapahoe and El Paso counties with eight each.
Two weeks ago, CDOT launched a new “It’s Not Complicated” campaign which aims to inform Coloradans that no matter how many alcoholic beverages they’ve had, the only safe choice is to not drive impaired.
The message is also telling residents that it’s also not OK to drive after consuming marijuana.