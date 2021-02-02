Attorney General Phil Weiser and local law enforcement officials, along with many others statewide, are launching a statewide campaign to remind firearm owners to make sure they are securing their weapons properly.
Because of an increase statewide in burglaries and motor vehicle thefts, some of which involve stealing unsecured firearms, the law enforcement officials — including Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein — are asking firearm owners to adopt safer habits when it comes to making sure their weapons don’t end up in the wrong hands.
“Across the state, law enforcement professionals know that responsible and safe gun storage saves lives,” Weiser said. “Securing firearms appropriately means that they can’t be stolen or misused by persons, especially children, who should not have access to them.”
In Mesa County in 2019, 42% of all robberies, 21% of all aggravated assaults and 27% of motor vehicle thefts and society crimes, such as drug offenses, involved weapon law violations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
Lewis said his chief hope with joining the campaign is to help prevent thefts of firearms and any other valuable property, particularly from vehicles.
Lewis said most of those crimes can easily be prevented by locking vehicles and removing valuable items, particularly firearms.
“We can deter that and lessen the cost,” Lewis said. “If your valuables are not located in your car, they cannot be stolen. Specific to firearms, we need to encourage our public to take their firearms out of their vehicles and into their homes when their vehicles are going to be left for an extended period of time unattended.”
From 2017 to 2020, 852 firearms were stolen from vehicles or homes in Mesa County, including in Grand Junction, Fruita and other municipalities.
Additionally, theft of motor vehicles increased 34% last year compared to 2019, and theft of items from motor vehicles went up 24% during that same period, Lewis said.
“Criminal behavior is occurring more frequently, so it becomes so much more vital for people to take personal responsibility and remove their valuables from their cars,” the sheriff said. “We have a tremendous amount of responsible gun owners in this community who properly store their firearms. We could prevent any of these crimes from occurring downstream of a firearm being stolen from a vehicle, so we wanted to focus on that message.”
Weiser said that the weapons- storage campaign isn’t just about preventing thefts of firearms, but also to help combat an increase in youth violence and suicides.
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said that in his county, there were more than 800 thefts of firearms in vehicles and homes between 2016 and 2019. Many of those stolen firearms not only were later used during criminal acts, but also in gang violence and gun suicides.
“After two teenage deaths in the county were tied to stolen firearms, we were compelled to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future and formed a countywide coalition to promote responsible ownership and safe storage of firearms,” Smith said in a statement.
That Larimer County campaign is the model for Weiser’s statewide effort.
In an attempt to help dissuade firearm thefts, the Colorado Legislature doubled the penalty on such thefts.
Under a bill approved during the 2018 legislative session, partly sponsored by Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, a near unanimous and bipartisan group of lawmakers made it a class 3 felony punishable by a fine of up to $750,000 and 12 years in prison to steal a firearm.
The previous maximum sentence was up to six years in prison and a $500,000 fine.