A bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers unveiled a bill Thursday that, if passed, would address fentanyl via behavioral health and criminal approaches.
Lawmakers, prosecutors, law enforcement and harm reduction organizations have been increasingly worried about fentanyl in recent years because of the drug’s potency.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine that can kill a person with a dose of just 2 milligrams, and which is often mixed in with other drugs.
Gov. Jared Polis said fentanyl deserves its own heightened response level because of its deadliness.
Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives Alec Garnett, D-Denver, said the bill, dubbed the “Fentanyl Overdose Prevention Act,” is split into two parts addressing behavioral health and criminal elements of combating the fentanyl situation.
The bill would allocate $20 million for the purchase of opiate antagonist drugs such as Narcan, which could be purchased by colleges, libraries, jails and harm reduction organizations at bulk prices from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The bill also would create a similar fund for those same organizations to purchase fentanyl tests that detect fentanyl in other drugs.
“We’re not going to stop recreational drug use,” Garnett said. “People have got to know what they’re taking.”
In addition, the bill allocates $3 million to increase medication assisted treatment for people in jail who have substance use disorders.
Those funds will be accompanied by a public awareness campaign and grants to create community education programs regarding fentanyl.
On the criminal side, the bill would make it so people convicted of distributing fentanyl can face heightened sentences for smaller amounts of fentanyl.
That change would only affect those charged with distributing fentanyl, not those charged with simple possession.
There had previously been some talk of changing possession laws to make possessing 4 grams or less of fentanyl a felony, but no such changes were included in this bill.
Defendants charged with possession will be assessed for substance use disorders and those who are found to have a substance use disorder will have to complete mandatory treatment.
The bill also includes heightened punishments for people found with pill presses used to mix fentanyl with other drugs, those found importing fentanyl into Colorado and those distributing fentanyl resulting in someone’s death.
An exception to the heightened punishment for distribution resulting in death is if the individual has less than 4 grams of fentanyl and follows Good Samaritan guidelines they can be charged with a lesser felony.
“We don’t want that person fleeing,” Garnett said. “We want to save that person’s life.”
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who was involved in the bill’s creation, said he’s pleased at the changes because they give prosecutors more tools to go after fentanyl distributors.
Rubinstein said the bill’s authors wanted to focus the bill’s behavioral health elements on users and criminal elements on dealers.
“This crisis demands the comprehensive response we’ve developed, which will provide prosecutors with the tools needed to put dealers in prison and protect our communities. Through this legislation, we will be able to respond aggressively to dealers taking lives when distributing this deadly drug,” Rubinstein said.