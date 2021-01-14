It didn’t take long for partisan politics to enter the Colorado Legislature when state lawmakers convened the 2021 legislative session Wednesday.
On the first official vote, the one to declare a new speaker of the Colorado House, Republican lawmakers tried to name one of their own even though Democrats outnumber them by 17 seats.
Traditionally, the minority party, whichever one that is, accepts without discussion or dissent that the majority party has the power — and the votes — to name a speaker.
That happened just days after the November elections, when it was clear that Democrats would have 41 seats to the Republicans’ 24.
But instead of accepting the Democrats’ choice of Rep. Alec Garnett, D-Denver, as speaker, they nominated Rep. Hugh McKean, a Loveland Republican who was chosen by his party caucus as minority leader.
A motion to consider Mc- Kean, which was seconded by Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, caught newly minted House Majority Leader Danya Esgar, D-Pueblo, off guard.
“Speaker-designee Garnett was chosen by the majority caucus months ago to lead this body, as has always been the case in speaker elections in Colorado,” Esgar said. “We have no Democratic speakers, no Republican speakers, only speakers of the Colorado House, and it’s a shame that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are choosing to upend a bipartisan tradition.”
Esgar said Republicans did so for “scoring political points,” saying they are doing “lasting damage” to the chamber.
Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, countered that Esgar had impugned Republicans’ character in nominating a second person to lead the 65-member House.
“I want to respond to this notion that somehow we’re breaking faith, or that we’re doing something that’s so abhorrent to this institution,” Williams said. “What I find abhorrent is that merely allowing this body to have a choice that we can somehow be accused of doing something wrong is unthinkable.”
Not surprisingly, Garnett was elected speaker on a 41-24 straight party-line vote.
Afterwards, McKean congratulated Garnett for being elected speaker.
“It is important that, as we say, the minority has a role to play,” McKean said. “Mr. Speaker, I appreciate your leadership, and I appreciate your bipartisanship. We’ve seen that over the years. I don’t care if my counterparts belong to a different party. I care that they are here to represent their constituents.”
The last time such a thing happened was back in 2005, moments before then Sen. Joan Fitzgerald, D-Golden, became the first female president of the Colorado Senate, which Democrats had just taken control of as a result of the November 2004 general election.
Before that happened, though, then Senate Minority Leader Norma Anderson, R-Lakewood, nominated then Sen. Peter Groff, D-Denver, instead. Two years later, Groff would become the Senate’s first black president.
At the time, Anderson was upset that Fitzgerald had fired long-time Senate Secretary Mona Heustis, but that was in the days when Senate secretaries and House clerks were partisan positions. Nowadays, they are considered part of the nonpartisan legislative staff.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Legislature only plans to meet through Friday before it will go into a recess until mid-February.