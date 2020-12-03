The Colorado Legislature completed three days of a rare special session spurred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, passing 10 bills aimed at helping small businesses, improving child care availability, upgrading broadband access for schools and aid in food, rent and utilities to those who are most in need.
State lawmakers found $228 million from various sources to pay for those items, and another $100 million to help fund continuing expenses for the state’s response to the current public health crisis. That’s on top of the $286 million the state has already spent on battling the pandemic through the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund, where that money is to go.
While that amount is a mere pittance to what the federal government could do, it is at least something to help address impacts the pandemic has already wreaked on the state’s economy, and is particularly designed to help Coloradans muddle through the winter until a vaccine becomes widely available by next spring, lawmakers said.
“It’s not going to solve all our problems, but there is some help on the way to those who need it the most,” Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, D-Denver, said at the close of the three-day special session. “It is a temporary stopgap, and hopefully our colleagues in Washington, D.C., can continue some of the work that we have begun here and provide more relief in a much more long-term and meaningful manner for folks around the state.”
At the same time that was going on, Gov. Jared Polis approved a couple of new programs designed to help those who remain unemployed due to the pandemic.
Early Wednesday, Polis announced a one-time payment of $375 to those still receiving state or federal unemployment checks, money he said can be used to help pay their rents or purchase food.
That money is expected to help as many as 435,000 Coloradans who received regular state unemployment benefits or federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money between March and October.
Polis and state lawmakers said they felt compelled to act because Congress hasn’t.
“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles or felt the mental toll, no one is left unscathed by this pandemic,” said Polis, who recently tested positive with the coronavirus. “We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act.”
The measure that continued to draw the most discussion and criticism was Senate Bill 1, which would provide direct aid to certain businesses in counties hardest hit by the virus.
While some lawmakers said the intent is to help only those businesses that are trying to do their best to comply with public health orders to keep their employees and patrons safe from the pandemic, others said it leaves out equally hard-hit businesses whose owners — and counties — don’t want to comply with those orders.
“If you are not complying with public health orders and you are staying open, you don’t get to get the money that these small businesses who have shut down, who are at 10% capacity,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, one of the bill’s sponsors. “You don’t qualify. You’re doing fine. You’re open. If you are doing everything to comply, you need help.”
Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, said those businesses have the right to do whatever they need to remain in business, calling on more of them to outright defy any orders they don’t agree with, calling them tyrannical.
Those lawmakers were referring to the part of the bill that would expand statewide the Five Star Program that Mesa County created over the summer, saying that any actual relief would only go to those businesses that go along with public health orders even if they don’t agree with them.
That’s happening elsewhere in the state, particularly in Loveland and Weld County.
“(The bill) is not only punitive, but it also asks businesses who don’t want to comply to basically stop serving their communities in the way that they know how so that they can a little bit of relief,” said Williams. “I think we need a little bit more civil disobedience. We’re seeing the bubbling of soft tyranny, and this bill I am afraid encourages that, the tyranny part. There should be more counties and more municipalities and more businesses that do engage in civil disobedience.”
Those comments drew heated response from others, who said that’s not a responsible thing for an elected official to say.
“You are encouraging your businesses to have their licenses revoked by the state,” countered Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins. “That is unacceptable. I am not going to tolerate people encouraging the kind of civil disobedience that will cost lives. That is not OK.”
On Tuesday, Polis said the state was already working on expanding the Five Star Program to other counties, but said none of them would be required to do so.
That’s partly why Rep. Lori Saine, R-Dacono, which is in Weld County, worked with Herod and other sponsors of the bill to amend it to allow those businesses that are complying with health restrictions but are in areas that aren’t also to qualify for aid, even if they aren’t in a Five Star-like program.
The Legislature also passed measures to allow businesses to retain a portion of the state sales taxes they collect, additional money for food pantry programs, extra funding to state programs that help low-income people pay rents and their utility bills.
Lawmakers also approved measures to give businesses a break on their insurance premium taxes, a limit on fees third-party delivery services can charge restaurants and a break on liquor licenses that restaurants and bar pay each year.