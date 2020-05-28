Despite loud objections from Republican lawmakers, the Colorado House and Senate approved new rules that allow lawmakers to vote on bills before the full chambers without actually being there.
Those new remote voting rules, one each in both chambers, applies only when there is a declared statewide public health emergency, as there currently is because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials can’t say the last time that occurred.
While Democrats argued that this is a limited rule, Republicans said it flies too much in the face of tradition, which has always required lawmakers to vote in person.
“I refuse to live in fear of anything except one that is referenced in the Bible, and that is Satan himself,” said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron. “I spent a lot of time in the military. When you’re not there, where are you? What do we call it in the military? It’s called AWOL (absent without leave). I don’t think we should serve our country from home. You can’t do it in the military, and I don’t think we should serve our state from home.”
Under the new rules, which would only be used when the governor declares a statewide public health emergency, lawmakers could be listed as present and vote on bills through a secure computer connection.
Those lawmakers who participate remotely, however, would not be able to speak during floor debates, make motions or offer amendments to specific bills.
Republican objections to the temporary rules drew much ire from Democrats, who said they are designed to allow the business of the Legislature to continue without jeopardizing members’ health.
Some GOP lawmakers made mention of former Rep. Kimmi Lewis, R-Kim, saying she came to the Legislature while undergoing treatment for lung cancer. She died while in office last year.
But those comparisons didn’t sit well with some Democrats, who said one can’t contract cancer from another person, unlike the virus.
Rep. Jovan Melton, D-Aurora, said he had pneumonia last December and was spitting up blood. As a result, his doctor advised him not to attend legislative proceedings in person because if he got infected, he would be highly compromised.
“I can’t believe that this debate is going in the direction that it is going, to be compared to a person that went AWOL, to be compared to a soldier what wasn’t willing to do their duty,” Melton said. “It’s a shame that I had to drive across town against my doctor’s orders to be here, to speak up and ask for some compassion.”
Melton is one of a handful of black lawmakers who haven’t been coming to the Capitol in person since it reconvened this week, partly because blacks have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.